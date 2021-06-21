Iman's never-before-seen picture of David Bowie and daughter Lexi leaves fans choked up The star paid tribute to the late singer on Father's Day

Iman paid tribute to her late husband David Bowie on Father's Day and did so by sharing a never-before-seen picture of the singer with their daughter Lexi.

MORE: Iman shows off loving tribute to husband David Bowie – and shares rare look inside home

The adorable snap sees father and daughter wearing matching hats while David lovingly has his arm around her daughter – who must have been around five years old at the time.

Loading the player...

WATCH: HELLO! remembers the stars gone too soon

"Happy Father's Day! Always playful! We love and miss you! #Daddy #BowieForever," the model captioned the post.

READ: David Bowie's daughter Lexi shaves off gorgeous locks – see mum Iman's reaction

RELATED: Iman's fans are convinced her dog Max is identical to David Bowie

Friends and fans of the star were left speechless with many revealing it had almost made them cry.

David pictured with his daughter Lexi

"Almost cried when I saw this photo – so special," wrote fashion photographer Bruce Weber. Zac Posen, Liv Tyler and other friends of Iman left heart emojis.

A number of fans were appreciative of Iman for having shared such a personal memory of the star, who passed away in 2016.

"Thank you for sharing these family photos with us, Iman. This is adorable," one wrote, whilst a second added: "That's a lovely photo - thank you for sharing it! Xx".

Iman and David's daughter also marked the day by sharing a rare childhood photo of herself – wearing her father's clothes.

Alexandria Jones simply shared a picture of herself wearing what look like David's clothes

In the sweet picture, which was shared on her Stories, the youngster can be seen posing for the camera whilst wearing David's black and white striped blazer, his red tie, and his sports trainers.

The 20-year-old let the picture speak for itself, opting not to write a caption to accompany it.

Iman and David were together from 1990 right up until the Ziggy Stardust singer passed away from liver cancer in January 2016. Earlier this month, Iman marked what would have been their 29th wedding anniversary.

The mother-of-one posted two pictures, one with the question, "Can you feel me missing you?" written over it, which she captioned: "June 6th #WeddingAnniversary #BowieForever."

The second picture showed Iman and David laughing whilst posing for a photo on top of a bed. "Oh, how I miss you! June 6th #WeddingAnniversary #BowieForever," she wrote alongside it.