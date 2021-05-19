David Bowie's daughter Lexi shaves off gorgeous locks – see mum Iman's reaction The 20-year-old showed off her new look on Instagram

David Bowie and Iman's daughter Lexi Jones is all grown up and last week she debuted a stunning new haircut – much to the delight of her model mum.

Iman, 65, shared a picture of her daughter's new buzz cut on her Instagram and captioned the picture: "Buzz cut + Keith Haring = gorge."

In the snap, the only daughter of musician David, who passed away in 2016, can be seen proudly showing off her new look whilst wearing a Keith Haring jumper and gold earrings.

Friends of Iman were quick to show their approval, with Christy Turlington commenting: "Beyond"," whilst Helena Christensen wrote: "Such a beauty."

Her 700,000 fans also reacted, and all agreed she looked "absolutely gorgeous" whilst others couldn't help but comment on her likeness to her famous dad.

Iman shared a picture of her daughter's new look this week

"She looks just like her dad Bowie," one wrote. A second remarked: "Can see your dad here."

"The perfect mix of two kings. Lexi you are beautiful," added a third.

Iman and her daughter, 20, are incredibly close and last year they were forced to spend more than six months apart due to COVID.

Iman and daughter Lexi pictured together last month

Taking to Instagram on Mother's Day, Lexi wrote alongside a sweet childhood picture of her and her mum: "Happy Mother's Day again here's another with me holding a chikkken nugget. Everyone please stay inside, I haven't seen my mom for 6 months because we live on opposite coasts and it is very difficult to leave NY right now but I'm a child and I miss her dearly. So please be party poopers this one time so it doesn't take 2 [expletive] years to see her again thank you!"

The 20-year-old also often posts pictures of her dad, most recently in February when she shared a picture showing David sat at a restaurant surrounded by colourful balloons.

"Rad dad," she captioned the pic at the time.