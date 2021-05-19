﻿
iman-and-david-bowie-daughter

David Bowie's daughter Lexi shaves off gorgeous locks – see mum Iman's reaction

The 20-year-old showed off her new look on Instagram

Andrea Caamano

David Bowie and Iman's daughter Lexi Jones is all grown up and last week she debuted a stunning new haircut – much to the delight of her model mum.

MORE: Iman's fans are convinced her dog Max is identical to David Bowie

Iman, 65, shared a picture of her daughter's new buzz cut on her Instagram and captioned the picture: "Buzz cut + Keith Haring = gorge."

Loading the player...

 

WATCH: Stars gone too soon

In the snap, the only daughter of musician David, who passed away in 2016, can be seen proudly showing off her new look whilst wearing a Keith Haring jumper and gold earrings.

READ: Iman and daughter Lexi get matching David Bowie tattoos - see their tribute to late singer

RELATED: Iman shares rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi

Friends of Iman were quick to show their approval, with Christy Turlington commenting: "Beyond"," whilst Helena Christensen wrote: "Such a beauty."

Her 700,000 fans also reacted, and all agreed she looked "absolutely gorgeous" whilst others couldn't help but comment on her likeness to her famous dad.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IMAN (@the_real_iman)

Iman shared a picture of her daughter's new look this week

"She looks just like her dad Bowie," one wrote. A second remarked: "Can see your dad here."

"The perfect mix of two kings. Lexi you are beautiful," added a third.

Iman and her daughter, 20, are incredibly close and last year they were forced to spend more than six months apart due to COVID.

iman-and-daughter-lexi

Iman and daughter Lexi pictured together last month

Taking to Instagram on Mother's Day, Lexi wrote alongside a sweet childhood picture of her and her mum: "Happy Mother's Day again here's another with me holding a chikkken nugget. Everyone please stay inside, I haven't seen my mom for 6 months because we live on opposite coasts and it is very difficult to leave NY right now but I'm a child and I miss her dearly. So please be party poopers this one time so it doesn't take 2 [expletive] years to see her again thank you!"

The 20-year-old also often posts pictures of her dad, most recently in February when she shared a picture showing David sat at a restaurant surrounded by colourful balloons.

"Rad dad," she captioned the pic at the time.

More on:

More about iman

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.