Iman shows off loving tribute to husband David Bowie – and shares rare look inside home David passed away in 2016

Iman has been very active on social media during America's Memorial Day weekend and has given fans a glimpse at her home "library" as well as a loving tribute to her late husband David Bowie.

MORE: David Bowie's daughter Lexi shaves off gorgeous locks – see mum Iman's reaction

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the mother-of-one shared a selfie. The model wore a simple black shirt with an open collar, which highlighted a gold necklace that Iman was wearing.

Iman with her 'David' necklace

The special piece of jewellery featured the name "David" on it, clearly a tribute to her husband who passed away in 2016.

Fans were quick to notice it, with one writing: "Love your necklace." A second added: "Terrifically beautiful, and what a lovely necklace. Xx."

"So pretty! Your necklace in memory to beloved David Bowie," added a third.

On Sunday, the 65-year-old delighted her followers by sharing a rare picture from inside her home.

"My day at the 'library' devouring Just As I Am: A Memoir by Cicely Tyson. How did you spend your day today? #MondayMemorialDay," she asked fans in her post.

Iman shared a rare look inside her family home

The picture showed a room full of rattan and high back wicker chairs and a stunning sofa.

Her 700,000 followers were impressed with the room. "What a beautiful room. Perfect for reading a book," wrote one, whilst a second remarked: "I like the furniture."

A third asked: "This library is so peaceful. Are you in your countryside?"

David and Iman have had several houses throughout the years, including a breathtaking home on the island of Mustique and an apartment overlooking Central Park in New York.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stars gone too soon

His last family home is the house he bought in Woodstock, New York, for nearly $2million back in 2011.

Public records show the singer had gone out of his way to keep his purchase of the mountain getaway a secret.

All his previous properties had been bought under his real name, David Robert Jones. But he used a limited liability company to buy the Woodstock property.