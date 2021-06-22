Avril Lavigne's new social media debut leaves fans feeling nostalgic

You can't think of the early aughts and not think fondly of Avril Lavigne, who gave the pop punk, green-haired scene the mainstream oomph it deserved. Now she's tapping back into it with the most 2020s of inventions: TikTok.

Avril made her TikTok debut yesterday with a video set to one of her most recognizable songs, the absolute 2002 jam, Sk8er Boi. And the video featured a surprise appearance from skateboarder and sk8er boi himself, Tony Hawk.

WATCH: Avril Lavigne shows off her skateboarding skills

Avril started off the video lipsyncing to the song, wearing one of her more iconic early-career outfits, including the tie.

The video then cuts to Tony wearing the exact same tie, taking to his board and showing off his skills on the halfpipe, set against the magnificent ocean backdrop (seriously, can you rent this place out for parties?)

It's a blast from the past as Avril relives one of her most beloved songs

The video already has over 12 million views and three million likes (and counting). "He was a… @tonyhawk #GoSkateboarding #sk8rboi," she captioned the clip. She even teased it on her Instagram, saying, "I just posted my first @tiktok with the legendary @tonyhawk… go check it out!"

While fans loved the throwback, they couldn't help but marvel at the fact that the Canadian punk princess looked like she'd stepped straight out of a time machine. "So…. we all just non aging vampires now?!" one person wrote. One person simply put it, saying, "SHE LOOKS THE SAME WHAT." Some even asked her to drop the beauty secrets because "you didn't age…"

The singer got fans excited when she posted about the collab on Instagram

The halfpipe featured in the video showed up in one the singer tested out on Instagram a few weeks ago, being cheered on by boyfriend Mod Sun. "Hope this makes you laugh as hard as it’s made my friends and I laugh all week. That’s what I get for sk8ing in my slippers and dress," she wrote, as she eventually fell off the board, laughing.

Tony even posted an Instagram reel where he tried giving the singer another lesson, one with a similar ending that delighted nostalgia-fueled viewers nonetheless.

