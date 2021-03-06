Reese Witherspoon teaches her lookalike mum TikTok and fans can't cope The star was spending some time with her lookalike mum

Reese Witherspoon has tugged on the heartstrings of her fans, as she shared an adorable picture of her with her mother – and they look so alike.

In the picture, the two lookalike women sat in a luxurious living room with some chic blue curtains and an eye-catching patterned wall.

The pair were both looking at something on Reese's phone as the Legally Blonde actress held it out for her mother.

"Nothing better than quality mother-daughter time explaining TikTok, internet memes and how the @reesebookclub app works to my cute mom!" the star captioned her post, adding some heart emojis alongside.

Reese's beautiful mother was wearing a green coat as she gazed at what Reese, who was wearing a flowery top, showed her.

Fans could not get enough of the adorable scene, with one simply writing: "Love it!" and another wrote: "So sweet."

Echoing the sentiments, another fan added: "So adorable" alongside a face blowing into a tissue emoji.

Fans loved the lookalike pair

Many other of the star's fans showed how sweet they thought the picture was by leaving heart and heart-eyed face emojis in the comments section.

Fans continued to leave their love in the comments, with one writing: "What, this is so cute! Sending love to you and your mama."

Another sweetly posted: "You two are the cutest. And also, your mom is so gorgeous! I wish you a wonderful day, sunshine."

Reese regularly posts snaps with her family

One joked about the things that Reese might teach her mother, jesting: "That is so sweet. Next thing you know she will be doing TikTok dances."

Another noted the familial resemblance, saying: "Wow! You look just like her."

Reese's mother isn't the only family member that the actress has been sharing snaps with, as she recently shared an adorable throwback picture of her daughter Ava from when she was a baby.

The incredible photo was taken back when Reese was in Little Nicky, playing Adam Sandler's mother – even though she was ten years younger than him!

Cradling her baby, the proud mother captioned her snap: "Me and my little Angel Ava #1999 on the set of Little Nicky playing Adam Sandler's mom. Yes. His MOM!"

Fans poured in to leave sweet comments, with many noting how cute the snap was. "This photo is so lovely," one said.

