Tom Cruise viral TikTok - fans divided if it's really the Hollywood star

Tom Cruise appears to be the latest A-lister to start his own TikTok account, but fans are divided over whether or not it really is the Top Gun star.

We have to admit, the three videos posted on the account so far are unbelievably convincing, and in them, the star can be seen talking about everything from podcasts to embarrassing moments in Russia, and even enjoying a game of golf.

Many of the account's followers are convinced that it's the real Tom Cruise, writing comments beneath the short clips including: "This is definitely Tom Cruise," "How is this not Tom Cruise?" and: "This is Tom Cruise! It's Tom!"

Others weren't so convinced that it was really the 58-year-old actor, writing: "Not him. Doesn't sound like him. Too tall", "Guys, it's a deep fake. It literally says it in the name," and "No way. The real Tom Cruise is not that athletic. No way."

Tom certainly would not be the only famous face to have created their own TikTok account. Other celebrities using the social network include Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Jimmy Fallon and even Romeo Beckham.

