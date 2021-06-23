Fire breaks out at David Beckham and Guy Ritchie's pub - details The duo opened the doors in 2019

The fire brigade was called to David Beckham and Guy Ritchie's Camden pub on Wednesday after a blaze broke out.

Around 70 firefighters and ten fire engines reportedly attended the Lore of the Land pub at 12.15pm, where the fire is said to have started in an extraction system from the first floor to the roof vent.

London Fire Brigade station commander Jason Fisby told My London: "Access to the seat of the fire is challenging and very labour intensive.

"The number of fire engines at the scene is a reflection of the need for a high turnover of firefighters wearing breathing apparatus. Firefighters are carrying out salvage work and trying to prevent water damage on the floors below."

There have been no reported injuries and neither David, who is still believed to be a co-owner of the pub, nor Guy have commented on the fire.

The duo secretly opened the doors to their Fitzrovia pub in February 2019, with David later declaring it "one of the best Sunday roasts in town".

The Lore of the Land is described on its website as "a traditional British pub" that celebrates "the best of the old with the best of the new".

The food "is freshly prepared each day by our chefs in the open kitchen upstairs. Our menus have been created specifically to be shared and change weekly according to what’s in season and offered locally. Our popular Sunday lunches are traditional roasts slow-cooked with all the trimmings."