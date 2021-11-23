Victoria Beckham's eccentric £11.5million home will divide the nation – inside The couple lived there for 15 years

Victoria Beckham and her husband David's beautiful homes include a London mansion with neutral interiors and a country home in the Cotswolds with rustic decor – but they're worlds apart from their former home, 'Beckingham Palace'.

RELATED: Victoria and David Beckham's grand £31million mansion is another world

The fashion designer and former footballer bought the property, known as Rowneybury House, back in 1999 for £2.5 million, but they went on to sell it for a whopping £11.5 million in 2014 to multi-millionaire, Neil Utley. It boasted a maze, a swimming pool and 24 acres of land, and although its nickname hails from the Queen's royal residence, Buckingham Palace, there was nothing traditional about its interior.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside the Beckham family's most incredible homes

VB and David reportedly splashed out an additional £3 million on renovations and decorated the Hertfordshire mansion with very eccentric, themed rooms that wouldn't suit everyone's taste. From mirrored ceilings to Disney-themed friezes, keep scrolling to read everything we know about the couple's unusual family home with children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper...

'Beckingham Palace' in Hertfordshire

Inside, there are seven bedrooms, a recording studio, a snooker room and a gym. According to The Independent, Spice Girls star Victoria said: "It's an old house and I've themed every room.

"There's a room like a tart's boudoir, with leopard print everywhere and a mirrored ceiling. Then there's our bedroom, which is quite virginal and white, with a big four-poster, old-oak bed."

MORE: Victoria and David Beckham's £2.25million rustic barn where they raised sons

SEE: Inside Victoria Beckham's £317k flat she designed for David and Brooklyn

It is believed that the couple's son Brooklyn's bedroom, who was a toddler at the time, had £20,000 worth of fibre optic lights installed in the ceiling to recreate the sky, alongside a Disney-themed frieze they kept from the previous owner - but they are said to have had their faces superimposed on Cinderella and Prince Charming.

The Beckhams hosted a pre-World Cup party at Rowneybury House

She described the hallway as having "red walls, a huge big tacky chandelier, and big, thick velvet curtains."

And bathrooms? One was said to be curated to honour Victoria's idol at the time, Audrey Hepburn.

MORE: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's £42million Miami penthouse

The outdoor area was just as impressive. As well as a maze, the garden supposedly also had three gazebos that followed lakeside, romantic and ornamental themes, as well as a 52ft garden pavilion with a marble floor, perfect for shielding from the sun or rain.

The couple at their home during a charity children's tea party in 2006

At the time of sale, the grounds of the property featured its own private woodland chapel, fake ancient ruins that formed a playground, and even a football pitch which we're sure footballer David made good use of.

It's not known exactly what the property looks like inside now, but the new owner Neil said that he had little intention of changing much upon moving in.

PHOTOS: Victoria and David Beckham's Cotswolds estate is straight out of a fairytale

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.