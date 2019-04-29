David Beckham declares this the BEST London pub for a roast dinner See you on Sunday…

Imagine David Beckham dining at your pub and documenting it on Instagram Stories to his 55.3 million followers. The food lover, who often shares photos of fancy dinners and fine wine on Instagram, shared with his followers his love of one particular London pub for his Sunday roast. It's not exactly any ol' pub though, it just so happens to be the pub he co-owns with his pal - a certain Guy Ritchie.

The movie director and the former footballer secretly opened the doors to their Fitzrovia pub, Lore Of The Land, in February 2019 and it looks like Sunday is the best day to visit because you might see David tucking into his roast.

While he's used to raving about pie and mash, the 43-year-old couldn't resist making us all hungry on Sunday with a sneak peek of his delicious roast dinner. The dashing dad-of-four couldn't decide between lamb or beef so he chose both, and even added Guinea foul for good measure.

No roast dinner is complete without a good Yorkshire pudding though, and David's looked hefty enough to keep him full all night. But there was one thing missing - an extra vat of gravy. Sharing a boomerang video, David poured so much gravy over his roast, giving us a hint into what sparks joy for him when it comes to a roast dinner.

We all know the pud is equally as important, and David opted for the apple and custard crumble. Yum!

If you want to dine with David (well, sort of), you can find Lore of the Land at 4 Conway Street in London. It's closed on Mondays but it's open for service from 11.30am on Tuesdays. According to the website, the Lore Of The Land "celebrates the best of the old with the best of the new."

The pair's pub empire is growing, the two pals also reportedly spent £3million for the Walmer Castle in Notting Hill. Now, we wouldn't mind seeing David pulling pints in our local, would you?