David Beckham looks so dapper as he shows off his chef skills

David Beckham impressed fans on Tuesday in a video that showed him creating some food art with chef Massimo Bottura. See the details of Victoria Beckham's husband's skills.
Is there no end to David Beckham's talents? The football star seriously impressed fans on Tuesday as he showcased his culinary skills whilst dressed in a dapper black suit.
Taking to Instagram to share a video of himself creating some foodie art with award-winning chef Massimo Bottura, Victoria Beckham's husband could be seen dropping a decorative pea-green sauce onto several plates before dinner service.
"What a treat to create the spin painting on Massimo’s plate," penned David, who looked thrilled with his culinary creation.
The comment section of David's video was a flurry of heart-eye emojis from doting fans who rated the star's skills - or they just loved him in that suit, we can't be sure.
"What can't he do?!" wrote one impressed fan, whilst another agreed: "He's always been so good at cooking [clapping hands emoji]."
Also sharing the video to his personal Instagram, chef Massimo wrote: " … a gentleman who knows how to kick a ball, how to pick a great wine, and now how to plate the perfect dish!"
The football star helped the restaurateur prepare his dishes
It's no secret that David has an eye for a good dish, and lockdown brought about many occasions for the star to get stuck in with trying new recipes to share with his family.
Recently former Spice Girl Victoria shared a snap of one of David's delicious creations: "Impressive cooking skills @davidbeckham," she captioned the photo.
Presented on a round wooden stand were several homemade pastries baked to perfection with golden, flaky tops.
David has a secret love for cooking
David revealed they were two different flavours of sausage rolls – one was sausage meat with grained mustard and the other was sausage meat with Branston pickle. Yum!
The doting father-of-four also enjoys cooking with his youngest, Harper Seven, who treated her dad to a tray of chocolate cupcakes for Father's Day on Sunday.
