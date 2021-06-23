David Beckham looks so dapper as he shows off his chef skills The football star has a secret love for cooking

Is there no end to David Beckham's talents? The football star seriously impressed fans on Tuesday as he showcased his culinary skills whilst dressed in a dapper black suit.

Taking to Instagram to share a video of himself creating some foodie art with award-winning chef Massimo Bottura, Victoria Beckham's husband could be seen dropping a decorative pea-green sauce onto several plates before dinner service.

"What a treat to create the spin painting on Massimo’s plate," penned David, who looked thrilled with his culinary creation.

The comment section of David's video was a flurry of heart-eye emojis from doting fans who rated the star's skills - or they just loved him in that suit, we can't be sure.

"What can't he do?!" wrote one impressed fan, whilst another agreed: "He's always been so good at cooking [clapping hands emoji]."

Also sharing the video to his personal Instagram, chef Massimo wrote: " … a gentleman who knows how to kick a ball, how to pick a great wine, and now how to plate the perfect dish!"

The football star helped the restaurateur prepare his dishes

It's no secret that David has an eye for a good dish, and lockdown brought about many occasions for the star to get stuck in with trying new recipes to share with his family.

Recently former Spice Girl Victoria shared a snap of one of David's delicious creations: "Impressive cooking skills @davidbeckham," she captioned the photo.

Presented on a round wooden stand were several homemade pastries baked to perfection with golden, flaky tops.

David has a secret love for cooking

David revealed they were two different flavours of sausage rolls – one was sausage meat with grained mustard and the other was sausage meat with Branston pickle. Yum!

The doting father-of-four also enjoys cooking with his youngest, Harper Seven, who treated her dad to a tray of chocolate cupcakes for Father's Day on Sunday.

