Kate Hudson shares the sweetest family photo but someone special is missing Can't quite put a finger on it...

Kate Hudson's Instagram space is a frequent one for her to gush about her home life, especially her family (as many are wont to do).

While on her sunny and lush vacation, Kate took to the gram to show just how much fun she was having with her family, but someone was missing...

The actress, 42, posted a photo with her kids, Bingham and Rani, sweetly cuddling them as they smiled for the camera. However, her oldest son, Ryder, isn't there with them.

Ryder, Kate's oldest, missed out on being part of this family picture

She acknowledged the missing link and called out to him in the caption, writing, "Waiting on big bro We miss you @mr.ryderrobinson #hurryupandgethere."

Ryder hasn't been in any of the pictures Kate has shared from her Greek vacation, where she's been able to catch up on some relaxation with her other two kids and partner, Danny Fujikawa.

The Almost Famous actress shared several pictures from the vacation over the past couple of days, showing off the amount of swimming the family's been able to do and also displaying how she's been able to get back in shape.

She'd recently talked on her Instagram about trying to have her old body back and maintaining a new fitness regimen. Along with videos of her crushing a workout, she wrote: "My body always snapped back pretty fast after babies.

Kate and family have been enjoying idyllic days under the Greek sun

"Food is 80% of the process always BUT I realised she wasn't powering the way I like. I was quite athletic when I was young and she hasn't been responding to my usual."

Plus, there's also Kate's Kitchen, which she launched on Instagram recently, saying, "Wanna meet in the kitchen?! So happy to announce the launch of Kate’s Kitchen on @tobeinbloom! Me and my INBLOOM friends will be sharing all of our favorite plant-based and wellness recipes using INBLOOM powders."

