Kate Hudson shares stunning bikini photo from idyllic Greek family holiday

Kate Hudson is having the best time with her family in Greece and that was clear to see on Thursday night as she shared a stunning beach picture on her Instagram.

The mother-of-three could be seen looking at the camera as she walked through a beach in Skiathos holding two bottles of rosé wine. Kate, 42, looked stunning in a two-piece bikini and a matching cover-up dress, a straw bag and a pair of gorgeous sunnies.

The gorgeous photo was taken by Kate's partner Danny Fujikawa, who could be seen in the reflection of her sunglasses, crouching down to get the best shot – and he did a good job!

"Feels like summer," she captioned the snap. Her fans loved the picture and praised the star's body, as well as holiday destination but what got them talking the most was her choice of wine – which they clearly approved of.

"Rosé all day," one wrote, whilst a second remarked: "ΒΙΒΛΙΑ ΧΩΡΑ... you've got a great taste in wine! Enjoy our lovely country."

Kate happily posed in her bikini as she walked down the beach

A third added: "I think I need this wine and a trip to Greece."

The couple arrived in Greece earlier this week, alongside their daughter Rani, Goldie Hawn and her long-term partner Kurt Russell.

Kate's first post from her travels was a picture of her and her two-year-old daughter masked up as they got off a plane – and it had very mixed reactions from her followers.

"Why? Just Why?" asked one, whilst a second added: "Poor girl."

A third remarked: "Let the baby breathe!!!"

Thankfully, most of Kate's fans jumped to their defence, with one writing: "Great job Kate wearing mask with your little lady."

"Maybe the cutest photo ever," said a second, whilst another follower wrote: "Enjoy your holiday with your daughter Kate."