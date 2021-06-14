Goldie Hawn sunbathes in candid holiday photo with daughter Kate Hudson The Hollywood star is mother to Kate and Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell

Goldie Hawn has joined her daughter Kate Hudson in Greece, and it looks like they are having an amazing time!

On Monday, the Music actress took to Instagram to share several snapshots from their trip so far, including a picture of herself and her famous mother sunbathing.

In the candid photo, Kate and Goldie were captured resting their feet on the lounger, with their ankles adorned in matching bracelets.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn dances in the kitchen with Kurt Russell

"Mommy and me @goldiehawn," the Almost Famous star captioned the image.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Welcome to Greece!" while another wrote: "Sweet photo!" A third added: "Adorable and sweet."

It appears that Kate's entire family have gone out to Greece.

On Sunday, her brother Oliver Hudson shared a post on Instagram which was captioned: "It's time to go… summer," indicating that he was preparing to join his family at the airport.

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson are having the best time in Greece!

Kate has gone away to Europe with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and her three children – including daughter Rani, two.

The doting mother and Rani were pictured in a sweet snapshot posted on the star's Instagram account ahead of their trip, showing them hand-in-hand on the way to the airport.

Kate's toddler looked adorable wearing a unicorn face protector and a face mask.

In the caption, the star wrote: "Been since March 2020 and now it's time to roll little lady. We got this."

Goldie and Kate are incredibly close

It is unknown whether Kate and Oliver's younger brother Wyatt Russell has also joined the family on the trip.

Goldie's youngest son is notoriously private but delighted fans earlier in the year after announcing the arrival of his first child – a son called Buddy.

Wyatt shares Buddy with wife Meredith Hagner, who has a close relationship with her husband's famous family.

Buddy is Goldie's seventh grandchild, and while he is the youngest at the moment, Kate has previously admitted that she hasn't ruled out having another child in the future.

The Hollywood star with her children and grandchildren

Oliver, meanwhile, told HELLO! in a recent interview that he was very much done having any more children.

After being reminded that his younger sister had previously joked that she was considering having another child to beat her brother, Oliver said: "She can have that win. I’ll pull up at the finish line and she can take the win if she wants it."

