Kate Hudson's life is about to get a whole lot busier! The star is already a doting mum-of-three, devoted girlfriend, actress and activewear founder and now she's adding to her impressive resume.

Kate looked incredible in a photo she shared on Instagram to make her announcement as she revealed a new business venture.

"Wanna meet in the kitchen?!" she asked. "So happy to announce the launch of Kate’s Kitchen on @tobeinbloom! Me and my INBLOOM friends will be sharing all of our favorite plant-based and wellness recipes using INBLOOM powders.

WATCH: Kate Hudson's teenage son and toddler daughter enjoy epic dance session

"Check it out through the link in our bio and let us know what’s happening in your kitchen? Tag @tobeinbloom #kateskitchen to share your favorite recipes!"

In the snapshot, Kate looked natural in jeans and a white top with her long hair worn curly.

She was standing in her fabulous kitchen inside her LA home and her fans went wild for her appearance: "Mam you are looking gorgeous," wrote one, while a second added: "Beautiful."

Kate announced something exciting on Instagram

Kate has been enjoying a sun-soaked vacation in Greece, away from her luxury Californian pad.

She's been joined by her mum, Goldie Hawn, and by the looks of their photos, they seem to be having an amazing time.

On Monday, the Music actress took to Instagram to share several snapshots from their trip so far, including a picture of herself and her famous mother sunbathing.

Kate recently caused a stir with her $1000 sunglasses

In the candid photo, Kate and Goldie were captured resting their feet on the lounger, with their ankles adorned in matching bracelets.

It appears Kate's entire family have got together in the country as her brother, Oliver Hudson, also posted a photo preparing to jet off with his family at the airport.

He'll join Kate and her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa and her three children for the adventure.

