Avril Lavigne's new pictures spark major reaction and has all her fans saying one thing

Avril Lavigne has perfected the art of channelling nostalgia and wanting from her fans through the most picture-perfect snapshots. She recently tapped into that when she brought in Sk8er Boi Tony Hawk for her very first upload on TikTok, which garnered millions of hits in days.

The pop-punk icon's newest series of pictures, however, sparked a fan reaction that inundated her comments section with one thought and one thought only.

Avril posted snapshots from a photoshoot she did in her signature all-black attire. She wore a black moto jacket, black-and-white patterned pants, combat boots, and a tank top, with a little silver chain.

The shoot took place in a setting that resembled a bathroom, although could've very easily been a trial room or closet. "I don’t want to say goodbye, let’s meet up after we die," she cryptically captioned it.

Avril's new snapshots caught the eyes of colleagues and followers alike

Her photos attracted the attention of several of her musical colleagues. Her partner, Mod Sun, commented with a loving, "gorgeous in every way," while Willow Smith wrote, "Goddess." Fellow 2000s icon JoJo also chimed in, writing, "Very hot."

However, her fans unanimously left the comments section shook with requests of an update on new music from the singer. "RELEASE THE LEAD SINGLE QUEEN," one wrote, with another also commenting, "When is the first single coming out?" And a third wrote, "can't wait for the new singleeeee."

The peek into the singer's recording sessions has fans excited for new music

Avril sparked news of upcoming material when she posted a photo to her story earlier today of herself in the recording booth. "The writing is never ending," she captioned it, creating a stir about the potential of new music on the horizon.

You could tell the comments were full of love and anticipation in regards to the next moves in the Complicated hitmaker's career, who hasn't released a studio album since 2019's Head Above Water.

