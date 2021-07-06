Christina Hendricks sparks fan frenzy with Mad Men reunion amid Good Girls cancellation The star's followers had so many questions

Christina Hendricks may have left disappointed with news that her hit show, Good Girls, was not returning for another season, but her latest Instagram post had them tripping over themselves with joy.

The Hollywood bombshell looked delighted in a snapshot she shared with fans and the caption explained all.

Christina looked lovely posing for a selfie with co-star, Bryan Batt, and wrote: "Friends that last forever. You’re family @bryan_batt and Tom Cianfichi. You taught me what a gentleman is and how to be a proper guest.(still working on the last one)#bryanbatt #madmen #salvatoreramano #joanjollowayharris."

Bryan played the character, Salvatore Romano, in Mad Men and fans were thrilled to see they had maintained a friendship off-screen too.

Fellow castmate, January Jones, was one of the first to comment and wrote: "Aw this makes me so happy," while another fan added: "All I can think of is Joan and Sal in 2021. It’s giving me life right now."

Many more said they adored the image and it gave them all kind of good vibes.

Christina was reunited with Mad Men's Bryan Batt

The reunion was likely a welcomed break from the frustrations of Good Girls being on the out.

Christina shared the recent news with a meme that read: "Them: ‘Good Girls Canceled At NBC,'" and a picture of her covering the eyes of her co-star, Mae Whitman.

Christina recently revealed that Good Girls had been cancelled

"Well, we gave it are [sic] all. We really did. Thank you to our amazing fans through the years for your passion and support," she captioned the post on Instagram.

The show ran for four seasons on NBC and it has been confirmed it won't be picked up elsewhere, despite being a ratings hit for Netflix after it picked up older seasons.

It will end after the network airs its five remaining episodes between now and July.

