Elizabeth Hurley knows how to get her fans talking! The beautiful brunette took to Instagram on Monday to share yet another show-stopping snapshot with her followers – an intimate photo taken within her bathroom.

The image shows Elizabeth posing in a bright yellow Versace dress featuring delicate straps and an underwater-themed print featuring starfish and shells. Her hair has been left to fall over one shoulder and the star opted for smokey eye makeup and a nude lip.

"A Versace moment," Elizabeth, 56, captioned the photo, which got the attention of Donatella Versace herself, who wrote: "Wow!!!" along with a flame emoji. Supermodel Irina Shayk also reacted to the intimate picture, posting three love hearts while Elizabeth's son Damian added a flame emoji and a small black heart.

Elizabeth looked incredible as she enjoyed a 'Versace moment'

Elizabeth's upbeat post follows a difficult week for the star and her only child. Just over a year on from the death of Damian's father, Steve Bing, it was revealed that the teen's paternal grandfather, multimillionaire Dr Peter Bing, has appealed the decision to allow Damian, 19, and his half-sister Kira Kerkorian, 23, a share of their father's fortune on the basis that they were born out of wedlock.

Elizabeth with her son Damian

Admitting she was "devastated" by the decision, Elizabeth told the Daily Mail: "When Stephen took his own life, he died thinking his children were going to be taken care of. What Stephen wanted has now been callously reversed. I know Stephen would have been devastated.

"Stephen fought very hard in his last year to have his children recognised and repeatedly told me how incredibly important this was to him."

The pair are incredible close

Stephen was found dead in his luxury apartment building in LA's Century City neighbourhood on 22 June 2020. The film producer, who founded Sangri-La Entertainment and is perhaps best known for investing in films including The Polar Express and Beowulf, was 55 years old. He dated Elizabeth in 2001, and Damian was born soon after in 2002.

