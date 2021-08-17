Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy has an unexpected leg moment in quirky throwback All leg, all day

Dan Levy is nothing if not a comedian through and through, and when he commits to something, he'll definitely go all in.

SEE: Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy sends fans wild with this vacation picture

The TV icon did just that with a new picture he shared with his fans that was bound to have left more than a few in hysterics.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Schitt's Creek sweeps comedy categories at 2020 Emmys

The eye-popping photograph on his Instagram Stories featured Dan behind-the-scenes of Saturday Night Live as he wore a glamorous JW Anderson coat.

What stuck out (or, peeked out, rather) was the bare leg he raised right out of the coat with just a combat boot on, almost like an Angelina Jolie Oscars or showgirl moment.

MORE: Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy remembers heartbreaking family tragedy

He did manage to keep himself safe, though, as he did have his face mask on, along with his signature shades.

The actor showed off some major leg in a BTS photo

He simply added an SNL sticker to the top of the picture with the word "MEMORIES" written underneath it. The outfit was the same one that appeared in several of the promos Dan shot for the show.

The Schitt's Creek creator hosted an episode of the legendary late-night comedy showcase back in February, which received critical acclaim and is being touted for a Primetime Emmy.

READ: Dan Levy talks Schitt's Creek film – and we are so excited

MORE: Dan Levy's current living situation is so relatable - and involves his Schitt's Creek family!

Dan shared several pictures and clips building up to his hosting gig back in February, including a trailer where he introduced himself along with musical guest Phoebe Bridgers and Aidy Bryant.

"See you on Saturday night! Live," he wrote in the caption, with a blown head emoji to express the excitement he'd had for the moment.

Dan's SNL hosting turn has become a popular one among several fans of the show

Fans had nothing but praise for the Canadian actor and writer, with one commenting, "You are my fav SNL guest this year!!!!"

Another wrote, "I loved it, you are so awesome in whatever you are in," with a third also adding, "You would actually make an amazing cast member. Best episode of the season."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.