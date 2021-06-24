Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy sends fans wild with this vacation picture Some sun and shades is all you need

Since the end of the run for Schitt's Creek, Dan Levy has taken the time to ease into things instead of diving headfirst into new projects immediately. And a look into that relaxation is certainly being appreciated.

Dan is currently enjoying some Italian sun in Tuscany, and gave his fans an update on what life in the slower lane was like. He posted a picture of himself basking in the light, wearing only a hat and sunglasses.

He posted a peace emoji with one of the Italian flag in his caption, cluing his fans into where he was currently getting some down time. He wore a Loewe bucket hat and sunglasses, along with a gold chain that David Rose would be proud of.

Dan's Italian vacation is the well-deserved break he needs after setting award shows on fire last year

Several fans were pretty welcoming to him, with comments like, "I said ciao to that person," and "Bella! Have a wonderful trip!" There were many who even confused him for another star, saying, "not me thinking this was a harry styles selfie" and "Why dya look like an older (but still beautiful Harry styles here !!!!"

Fellow celebrities also chimed in. Phoebe Dynevor commented with a "Loeve" and heart emoji, producer and actor Justin Mikita wrote, "Wish I was there xx," and Sophie Skelton fully raised the roof.

Dan posted another picture from his trip, where he ran into Aubrey Plaza in curlers. Aubrey's currently in Italy presumably working on the film Spin Me Around, being helmed by her new husband, Jeff Baena.

The meeting between the two has fans questioning whether there's more to this duo

"Ran into my favorite witch in Tuscany!" he captioned it, with Aubrey hilariously replying with an "i'll kill you" and Dan just sending back a ghost and heart emoji. He even posted an Instagram story of them in hair and makeup, raising some eyebrows as to whether a collaboration is in the works.

