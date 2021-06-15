Dan Levy talks Schitt's Creek film – and we are so excited This HAS to happen!

Schitt's Creek came to its conclusion last year after a hugely successful six series, but die-hard fans (including us) have been keeping their fingers crossed for our favourite family to reunite ever since.

And now, creator and star of the show, Dan Levy, has discussed the prospect of a film spin-off – and it sounds pretty promising.

In a recent interview with Town and Country magazine, the actor, who played David Rose in the Primetime Emmy Award-winning sitcom, responded to a previous quote from co-star Annie Murphy (Alexis Rose) about her "bribing" him to write a movie spin-off.

WATCH: Schitt's Creek sweeps comedy categories at 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards

"That pesky woman!", Dan joked to the magazine, before adding: "No, not right now. I hope eventually. Listen, I love everybody so much. I love Annie, even for hinting at that.

"We had such a great time making the show and I think if the idea is right, I would love to explore what a movie could look like. But, I don't have that idea yet. I'm still searching for it."

However, Dan - who penned the show with his actor father, Eugene, who played his on-screen dad, Johnny - did admit that if a film happens, it won't be anytime soon.

Dan admitted he hopes to eventually write a Schitt's Creek film

"I also think you need to give people a little time to miss you. So, I'm taking some time and we'll see what happens in the next couple of years, but my fingers are tightly crossed." Yay!

The sitcom, which also stars Catherine O'Hara, tells the story of the Rose family, an affluent and influential New York family who suddenly lose their fortune and find themselves living out in the middle of nowhere in a town called Schitt's Creek. After coming to terms with their life, the Roses try to make do with what little they have left and the motel they now call home.

The sixth and final season of Schitt's Creek received rave reviews from fans and critics and was nominated for multiple awards including in 15 categories at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. The four leading stars Dan, Annie, Eugene and Catherine all won in the four major acting categories at the ceremony held last year.

