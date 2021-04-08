Dan Levy's current living situation is so relatable - and involves his Schitt's Creek family! The award-winning actor played David Rose in the hit sitcom

Dan Levy was splitting his time between LA and Toronto after filming the season finale of Schitt's Creek, and was enjoying some well-deserved downtime following the success of the show.

However, everything changed at the start of the Covid pandemic, and the award-winning actor made the decision to move back to Canada.

What's more, Dan has since been staying at his childhood home, where he grew up with parents Eugene Levy and Deborah Divine, and sister Sarah Levy.

The David Rose actor opened up about his current living situation during a recent appearance on Jessie Ware's Table Manners.

He said: "I'm in my childhood home right now which is weird to spend that much time where you were born and raised. But it's inspired a lot of writing at the moment so that's good."

Dan Levy has moved back to his childhood home in Toronto

The star explained that he had moved back to Toronto at the beginning of the pandemic, after spending some time in LA.

At the SAG Awards at the beginning of the week, meanwhile, Dan swept up many of the awards for his work on Schitt's Creek from his family's home, where he was joined by Eugene and Sarah.

Dan opened up about moving home during the virtual ceremony too. He said: "A lot of people had to move home with their parents, including myself. Now that’s a show, or a movie."

Schitt's Creek is a family affair as Dan worked alongside his sister and dad

He added that the pandemic had also inspired him to try to boost his culinary skills. "I tried [making] bolognese, sushi … None of it worked in my favour. I did learn that I have absolutely nothing to offer in the culinary arts," he joked.

Dan has an incredibly close bond with his family. As well as co-producing Schitt's Creek with his father, and starring alongside Eugene and Sarah in the show, his mother also played a huge role behind-the-scenes.

The family have their own production company, and Dan opened up about the dynamics working with them while chatting on Table Manners.

"I feel like you are constantly battling the lifelong impulses that you have as a father and son situation and now my mum is actually working for our production company, so we ended up involving the entire family, so it clearly worked out for the best," he said.

