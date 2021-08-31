David Walliams gets kiss from model Charlotte Lawrence, 21, and fans go wild The star is holidaying in the South of France with friends

David Walliams has been pictured enjoying a fun-filled holiday with friends, including Friends star David Schwimmer and David Furnish, but it was one particular photo featuring a female friend that got fans talking.

On Tuesday morning, the 50-year-old star took to his Instagram to share several new snaps of his time abroad, and one saw him getting a kiss on the cheek from American singer-songwriter and model Charlotte Lawrence.

"A kiss on the cheek from @charlotteslawrence," he captioned the sweet snap, which sees the father-of-one smiling for the camera whilst wrapping one arm around the 21-year-old's waist.

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "Awwwww, what a cheeky David," followed by several heart emojis. A second added: "She is lucky to kiss you. Such a lot of happiness."

David and Charlotte posed for a sweet picture together

"David, you lucky lucky man," remarked a third, whilst another joked: "Wish I was her!"

The actor and children's author, who seems to be holidaying in the South of France, also shared a picture of himself alongside Elton John's husband and David Schwimmer, cheekily captioning it: "Pick a Dave."

Another picture showed a tree next to a swimming pool. "Tree," he simply wrote alongside it.

It's not the first time that David has shared a picture with singer Charlotte, and judging by past snaps it seems the duo are great friends.

The three 'Daves' posing together

Just last week he shared another picture revealing they had enjoyed dinner together. Charlotte seemed to appreciate the post and called him "my love" in the comments section.

Not all were nice comments though, as good friend Jamie Redknapp took the opportunity to poke fun at their age gap.

"I didn't realise you had so many kids," he jokingly wrote, receiving an overwhelming positive response from David's fans, who found the comment hilarious.