David Walliams delights fans as he declares – 'I'm in love'

David Walliams delighted his two million Instagram followers over the weekend as he shared the cutest video of a puppy.

The 34-second clip showed the comedian bonding with the pup whilst talking to its owner. "You're so gorgeous, you're so beautiful," he can be heard saying in the clip which showed a little cocker spaniel tucked in a picnic basket.

WATCH: David Walliams falls in love with adorable cocker spaniel

"I met a puppy and I am in love," David captioned his post, which was met with overwhelming joy.

Hollywood actress Sharon Stone was quick to comment: "Me too," whilst Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley wrote: "My ovaries," followed by several crying and love eyes emojis.

The star pictured with one of this dogs, Ernie

"Can't cope with the cuteness," remarked a third whilst a fourth added: "Ahhh, get him. Puppy love."

David is already an owner of two adorable dogs, which feature regularly on his Instagram – Border Terriers Bert and Ernie, and who he often calls "my boys".

The Britain's Got Talent judge has had Bert for years and adopted Ernie in February 2019.

Back then he introduced the little pup to his fans by sharing a sweet photo of himself holding Ernie in one hand, and Bert in the other. "Bert has a baby brother. Meet Ernie," he wrote in the caption.

David posing with his two dogs, Ernie and Bert

Ernie and Bert aren't the only boys in David's life, however. He is also a proud father to son Alfred, from his marriage to model Lara Stone. Although he is incredibly private about his personal life, the comedian revealed earlier this year how he and his son were coping with lockdown.

"I have enjoyed having a bit more time than usual because normally I'm here, there and everywhere, but at the moment obviously I'm at home so I can write all day and all night [...] and then other times I'm looking after my son and home schooling which has been fun," he told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning.

On how he was finding home schooling his seven-year-old, David explained: "I only have one child, and he's seven years old so I probably have it easier than lots of [other] parents [...] but I've really enjoyed it."