Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and David Walliams enjoy sweet BGT reunion - but someone is missing The Britain's Got Talent judges got together on Friday night

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and David Walliams have reunited for the first time in over a year and look like they couldn't be happier about it!

MORE: Simon Cowell makes rare comment on terrifying back injury - fans react

The Britain's Got Talent stars got together on Friday for an alfresco meal at the Rosewood Hotel in London and shared many photos of their fun night to social media.

The trio were joined by Simon's girlfriend Lauren Silverman and Alan Carr and his husband Paul Drayton for the special night, hosted by Amanda. However, notably absent from the evening's celebrations was fourth BGT judge Alesha Dixon.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden celebrates England win in fun video

In one snap from the night, Amanda, 50, could be seen beaming as she cuddled up to Simon, 61, and his partner Lauren. "Fabulous to catch up with these two #outdoor supper," she wrote alongside the picture.

MORE: Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman are couple goals during stylish day out

MORE: Amanda Holden sends pulses racing in leg-lengthening mini dress

David, 49, likewise commemorated the night with a photo of himself and Simon with their arms around each other. He cheekily captioned the photo: "True love," which prompted Alesha to react - and although she was left out, it seems that there's no bad blood between the co-stars!

"Awww my boys," she commented alongside three heart emojis shortly after the picture was shared.

David's post of him and Simon prompted Alesha to react

There is possibly a very good reason why the Mis-Teeq songstress couldn't join them for the celebrations. She jetted off to Australia last month to take up her role as a judge on Australia's Got Talent.

Alesha did not join in on her Britain's Got Talent co-stars' celebrations

She, along with her husband Azuka, and her daughters Azura, seven, and Anaya, one, spent two weeks quarantining in a hotel under the country's strict coronavirus regulations last month. However, the show - like its UK counterpart - has been indefinitely cancelled after a Covid-19 outbreak in Sydney and subsequent statewide lockdown.

MORE: Alesha Dixon shares incredibly rare family photo

When the news broke of the show's cancellation, it was reported that the star and her family were due to make their way back to the UK, although it's not known whether they have yet. Given that Alesha expected to be down under for several months to film the programme, it's possible that her family may have now turned her work trip into an extended holiday.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.