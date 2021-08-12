David Walliams beams with delight for rare 'date night' picture The star rarely poses with his mum

David Walliams does his best to keep his private life private, but on Wednesday he allowed fans a small glimpse into his "date night".

MORE: David Walliams films inside stunning London home

The Britain's Got Talent judge had headed for a meal with his lookalike mum, Kathleen, and the pair couldn't have looked happier.

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Walliams films inside London home

David looked incredibly dapper in a black suit coat with a red shirt, and red handkerchief, while Kathleen looked elegant in a gorgeous black and white dress.

The children's author simply wrote: "Date night," as the caption for his beautiful photo.

David doesn't share many insights into his life, but last month he declared that he was in "love" as he introduced fans to the cutest puppy.

The 34-second clip showed the comedian bonding with the pup whilst talking to its owner. "You're so gorgeous, you're so beautiful," he can be heard saying in the clip which showed a little cocker spaniel tucked in a picnic basket.

David and his mum enjoyed a night out

"I met a puppy and I am in love," David captioned his post, which was met with overwhelming joy.

MORE: Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and David Walliams enjoy sweet BGT reunion - but someone is missing

MORE: David Walliams and Natalie Imbruglia confuse fans with 'engagement' photo

It wasn't just David who was besotted with the pooch, as Hollywood star Sharon Stone commented: "Me too," whilst Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley wrote: "My ovaries," followed by several crying and love eyes emojis.

David is already an owner of two adorable dogs, which feature regularly on his Instagram – Border Terriers Bert and Ernie, and who he often calls "my boys".

The star has had Bert for years and adopted Ernie in February 2019. Back then he introduced the little pup to his fans by sharing a sweet photo of himself holding Ernie in one hand, and Bert in the other.

"Bert has a baby brother. Meet Ernie," he wrote in the caption.

The star frequently posts about his dogs

Ernie and Bert aren't the only boys in David's life, however. He is also a proud father to son Alfred, from his marriage to model Lara Stone.

Although he is incredibly private about his personal life, the comedian revealed earlier this year how he and his son were coping with lockdown.

"I have enjoyed having a bit more time than usual because normally I'm here, there and everywhere, but at the moment obviously I'm at home so I can write all day and all night [...] and then other times I'm looking after my son and home schooling which has been fun," he told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning.

On how he was finding home schooling his seven-year-old, David explained: "I only have one child, and he's seven years old so I probably have it easier than lots of [other] parents [...] but I've really enjoyed it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.