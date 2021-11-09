Hoda Kotb is dealing with a double dose of celebration as she revealed on social media that a major event she attended just became an even happier occasion.

MORE: Hoda Kotb inundated with messages as she shares heartbreaking story

The Today Show star shared pictures of herself with several of her co-stars at the Matrix Awards, including Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie, and Al Roker among others.

Also with them was Today producer and friend Libby Leist, who had an extra reason to be grateful as she revealed her engagement at the event.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Today's Hoda Kotb left shocked live on air

Hoda shared the happy news with pictures on Instagram, as she also included a shot of herself with Libby, showing off her sparkling ring.

"In the middle of an awards ceremony an engagement party broke out!!! Congrats @libbyleist !!! We adore you," she captioned the photos.

MORE: Hoda Kotb gets fans talking with epic Carrie Underwood Halloween outfit

Fans and friends took to the comments to gush over the heartfelt moment and congratulate Libby, as Deborah Roberts wrote: "Best wishes Libby," and Sheinelle Jones said: "Aw yay!!!!!!!!"

Hoda revealed Today producer Libby Leist's engagement at the event

A fan commented: "Congratulations to her," with another saying: "Congrats all around," and many others also complimenting Hoda's pastel blue jumpsuit.

Hoda's co-stars attended the event to celebrate her incredible achievement and honor from the New York Women in Communication Inc.

MORE: Today’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager break down in tears live on air after moving tribute

MORE: Hoda Kotb makes heartbreaking confession about decision to adopt

Several like Savannah and Al even shared pictures from the event of the group on their own social feeds, congratulating their co-host.

"Great night toasting Matrix Award winner @hodakotb," Savannah wrote with her post, with Al also saying: "So proud of my friend, @hodakotb , a recipient of the prestigious @nywici #matrixawards and all the folks who make our shows happen."

The TV personality was honored at the Matrix Awards

The popular morning news host has become an incredible fan favorite from the Today team thanks to her consistently optimistic demeanor and zest for life, ready to celebrate with a bright smile or shed tears upon covering more emotionally investing stories.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.