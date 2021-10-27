Today’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager break down in tears live on air after moving tribute So emotional!

Today’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager broke down in tears live on air on Wednesday as Jenna paid a moving tribute to her co-host.

The pair were discussing career breaks when Jenna revealed her "one" would be Hoda. "Do you know who my one would be?" Jenna asked, before answering: "You."

She continued: "I know that sounds cheesy and I almost didn't say it but I was here for years doing a lot of different things, and I worked really hard, and I had producers say 'well, you're a correspondent,' and that was good, that's what I wanted to be, I wanted to tell stories, but then you asked me to fill in with you, and I will never forget it."

As Jenna told her story she found herself in tears and Hoda also became emotional with the pair laughing and wiping away tears with tissues at the end.

"You two are just the best. So glad you’re together!!!" commented one fan on the social media post shared by the program, as another added: "You two are just amazing. I love the relationship that you share!!"

"I love hearing of women empowering other women instead of cutting them down and blocking them in the workplace," shared one fan.

The pair have been friends for years

Today with Hoda & Jenna (also known as the fourth hour of Today or simply Hoda & Jenna) has been running since January 2019 when Jenna replaced Kathie Lee Gifford who hosted the show with Hoda for 11 years previous.

Hoda, 57, and 39-year-old Jenna have become good friends in the years since they began working together and earlier this month shared with fans how they were feeling deflated after missing out on an incredible opportunity.

The duo were chatting about a "surprise shoot" they had been asked to go to in New York which they had both declined, unaware of just what it was.

Hoda and Jenna both missed a Harry Styles concert

"Last night, we were supposed to do a surprise shoot. I had to cancel it. I said to them, 'Is this surprise really going to hold up to my expectations?' Because I thought maybe we would just end up in Times Square," Jenna began.

"We were just going to go there," Hoda explained. "We [later] figured out what the surprise was and we didn't go," Jenna said, as Hoda then explained: "It was a Harry Styles concert. We were going to be there at Madison Square Gardens."

"It's such a bummer, I'm sorry," Hoda told her co-star.

