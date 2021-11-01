Hoda Kotb inundated with messages as she shares heartbreaking story The Today star is an incredibly loyal friend

Hoda Kotb often shares inspirational stories and quotes on her social media channels, and her latest post was close to her heart.

The Today star took to Instagram to share her friend Karen's message, which had a devastating backstory.

Karen's beloved husband John passed away from cancer and while she isn't one to put herself in the spotlight, she has done to share details of her company and movement, Life's About Change.

Hoda shared her best friend's message, along with a few words about how inspired she was by Karen.

The post began: "If you need some inspiration follow @lifesaboutchange My best friend took a big step yesterday ... she hates to talk about herself..but her company.. her movement.. is more important than that. I am so proud of her."

Hoda then reposted Karen's message, which read: "Hi there. I’m Karen. This is my husband. Life’s About Change is my company and my story. Our daughter was our first miracle. John outliving his prognosis by years was another.

Hoda Kotb shared a heartbreaking post from her best friend Karen

"Life’s about change, I’ve learned. All kinds, good and bad—births, deaths, marriage, break- ups, moves, storms, new jobs, new challenges. Change is a constant. Let hope, peace, healing, faith, courage and love be your constants.

"Why the candles? The night my husband was diagnosed with cancer, a dear friend, @drstephmoore, said to buy a candle that very night. A candle? Seemed like an odd 'doctor’s order.'

Hoda is incredibly close to Karen and her daughter Catherine

"The body will go where the mind takes it,” she said. The body will go where the mind takes it. Light the candle, she told him. Focus on the flame. That’s the power of the human spirit, will, determination, love. Harness that strength. Now, watch the wax drip away.

"Those are the cancer cells. Envision them disappearing. He outlived his prognosis by 5 extraordinary years….(see comments for more)."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "This is so powerful, thank you for sharing your story," while another wrote: "Congratulations and best of luck." A third added: "What a beautiful story."

Hoda and Karen have been best friends for decades

John passed away from cancer in September 2018 at the age of 64, and Hoda was Karen's rock during this time.

Karen and Hoda met in 1994 while working at WWL-TV, a CBS affiliate in New Orleans.

They are such good friends, that Hoda even named her second daughter, Hope Catherine Kotb, after Karen and John's daughter.

