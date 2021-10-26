Hoda Kotb makes heartbreaking confession about decision to adopt Hoda is mom to two girls

Today show host Hoda Kotb has bravely spoken about the moment she realized she wanted to adopt children.

Hoda, who is mom to two girls, was speaking to Sheryl Crow on her podcast Making Space about the singer's adoption of two boys, who are now teenagers.

"You were here at the Today show downstairs in the dressing room with your boys when they were little," shared Hoda, adding: "And I remember watching you and thinking 'I want something like that one day.'"

She continued: "I never spoke out loud the fact I wanted children because I thought I had missed my window, and I thought, 'I hate to say something out loud I know can't happen.'

"And one day I was walking with a girlfriend and she said, 'me and you didn't want kids so it worked out great,' and I said, 'no I did and I thought I had missed it' and just saying it out loud, it was weird, but then I said it again, and it made it real."

Sheryl adopted two sons Levi, 11, and Wyatt, 14, and revealed that she also thought she had missed her moment until her mom persuaded her otherwise.

Sheryl keeps her two sons out of the spotlight

The 59-year-old shared that her mom told her: "You have a family around you who will stand at the altar with you at baptism and say, 'We are his community, or her community.'"

"The story I was telling myself limited what I thought I could have, until somebody stepped in and said, 'Wait a minute, your story doesn't have to look like your mom and dad's story,'" Sheryl concluded.

"Families look like all different things."

Hoda is mom to two girls

Hoda and her fiance Joel Schiffman are parents to daughters Hope Catherine, two, and Haley Joy, four.

Earlier this month, the 57-year-old revealed how she broached the subject of adoption with Joel, acknowledging that she was "terrified" and she didn't know what his reaction would be.

Speaking to People, Hoda said: "I looked him in the eye and I said, 'I would like to explore adoption with you.' And there was like a second there, I was like, 'This is the end of a relationship or the beginning of a family.' My heart was pounding and he just looked at me and he said, 'I don't need a week.' At that moment, I fell on his chest and was sobbing."

