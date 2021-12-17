Frankie Bridge reveals emotional way husband Wayne helped during 'low' time on I'm A Celebrity The Loose Women panellist finished in third place I'm A Celebrity

Frankie Bridge has revealed how her loved ones penned a letter to help her get her through the tough days during her recent appearance on I'm A Celebrity.

Taking part in an Instagram Q&A on Thursday, the Loose Women star was asked how she managed to "bounce back during the low times". To which, Frankie divulged that her husband Wayne Bridge and their two kids penned a heartfelt note which she would turn to.

"All the other campmates [were on hand for support]. It's crazy how you become a unit. Even if I wanted to quit… I couldn't because we all needed each other," she shared. "Also… I read my letter from @waynebridge03 and the boys every night. It reminded me that they were fine and proud of me."

The I'm A Celebrity contestant and the former footballer tied the knot in July 2014, and are doting parents to two sons, Carter, six, and Parker, eight.

Earlier this week, Frankie touched upon how much she missed her family whilst she spent almost a month in the Welsh castle. "That was the hardest part of the whole thing. I always knew it would be," she said on Loose Women.

The pop star took part in an Instagram Q&A

"It's strange, we're so used to having our phones if we're ever away, you can get updates and videos and just not being able to talk to them on a daily basis, just to check in with them and tell them I love them, that was really difficult."

Frankie is no doubt glad to be reunited with her family and friends after her time in the castle, but she's already planning her next venture, as she recently revealed in an exclusive interview with HELLO!.

Frankie was reunited with her family on Monday night

She plans to do even more next year, and we can expect to see a new fitness plan from the star in January.

The singer explained: "I've actually just teamed up with a fitness app, RWL, and am bringing out my own six-month plan in January, which I'm so excited about because it's a genuine love that I kind of started with those guys in lockdown."

