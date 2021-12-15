Frankie Bridge makes glamourous appearance after 'issuing stern warning to husband Wayne' The Loose Women star finished in third place I'm A Celebrity

Frankie Bridge appeared to be in great spirits as she stepped out in London on Wednesday morning. Looking worlds away from her I'm A Celebrity appearance, the singer - who came in third place in the ITV show - looked fabulous in an orange patterned dress while wrapped up warm in a brown sheepskin coat.

With her blonde tinted hair left loose in tousled waves around her shoulders, the Loose Women panellist styled her chic outfit further with large gold hoops, brown high-heeled boots and a white leather handbag.

WATCH: Wayne Bridge laughs at one of Frankie challenges

The 32-year-old happily flashed a smile at photographers as she headed to the Global Radio studios. Her outing comes shortly after Frankie made a surprise discovery on her mobile phone upon her return home.

The mother-of-two found a video on her phone, which saw Wayne sitting inside his car whilst talking to the camera about a challenge Frankie had endured whilst in the Welsh castle.

"So, I've just got to the school to pick the kids up. And someone has sent me a video, little spoiler. Spoiler video of tonight's episode of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!"

The Loose Women star pictured in London on Wednesday

He continued whilst laughing: "My god, I'm so excited! Ah, it's Frank gagging on some blended testicles treat. Honestly, I'm just so excited."

Unimpressed, Frankie joked: "When you get your phone and see this in your album... @waynebridge03... you're in trouble when I get home." She later added: "You're on the naughty list."

Frankie was reunited with her family on Monday night

Earlier this week, Frankie touched upon how much she missed her loved ones whilst she spent almost a month in the Welsh castle. "That was the hardest part of the whole thing. I always knew it would be," she said on Loose Women.

"It's strange, we're so used to having our phones if we're ever away, you can get updates and videos and just not being able to talk to them on a daily basis, just to check in with them and tell them I love them, that was really difficult."

