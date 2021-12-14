Frankie Bridge's husband Wayne 'in trouble' with wife after phone discovery The singer finished in third place on the ITV show

Frankie Bridge has been reunited with her family after spending more than a month apart – and the singer couldn't be happier.

Taking to Instagram on Monday night, the 32-year-old shared a selfie of her and her two sons with husband Wayne Bridge, Parker, 8, and Carter, 6.

"Reunited and it feels so good! Back with all my boys... back on a sofa… back home! Thank you to everyone who voted for me on @imacelebrity I still can't quite believe it... what a crazy ride!

#love #imaceleb," she captioned the shot taken inside her family home.

But her joy was very briefly cut short when she made a discovery on her mobile phone.

Frankie was reunited with her family on Monday night

"When you get your phone and see this in your album... @waynebridge03... you're in trouble when I get home."

She later added: "You're on the naughty list."

The video the mother-of-two found of her phone so Wayne sitting inside his car whilst talking to the camera about a challenge Frankie had endured whilst in the Welsh castle.

"So, I've just got to the school to pick the kids up. And someone has sent me a video, little spoiler. Spoiler video of tonight's episode of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!"

Frankie and Wayne share two boys together, Parker and Carter

He continued whilst laughing: "My god, I'm so excited! Ah, it's Frank gagging on some blended testicles treat. Honestly, I'm just so excited."

Frankie's family reunion comes just hours after she appeared live on Loose Women to talk about her experience on the hit ITV show and revealed how much she had missed her family.

"That was the hardest part of the whole thing. I always knew it would be.

"It's strange, we're so used to having our phones if we're ever away, you can get updates and videos and just not being able to talk to them on a daily basis, just to check in with them and tell them I love them, that was really difficult."

On the friendships formed inside the castle continuing, Frankie said: "I hope so. If any of them try to ignore me, I'll keep ringing them. There are some real strong relationships made in there. We've shared something together that no one else has experienced."