Frankie Bridge reveals exciting major career move and West End ambitions - EXCLUSIVE

Frankie Bridge quickly became a fan-favourite during her time on I'm a Celeb, winning the public over with her natural charm, humility and sense of humour.

Now, fresh from the castle, the singer and presenter has revealed the major career move she plans to make next year as well as her hopes of performing in the West End. Read on to find out what she told HELLO! in an exclusive interview...

WATCH: Wayne Bridge in trouble with Frankie after phone discovery

After enjoying a year of success, including having been made a full-time panelist on Loose Women before placing third in this year's I'm a Celeb, Frankie plans to expand her horizons even further by bringing out a six-month fitness plan in January next year.

The presenter said: "I've actually just teamed up with a fitness app, RWL, and am bringing out my own six-month plan in January, which I'm so excited about because it's a genuine love that I kind of started with those guys in lockdown."

Frankie explained that the plan is about more than just getting fit. "It's not about losing weight or anything like that," she said. "It's all fun, easier workouts and there's a whole section on the mind and how to make those two things work together, which I'm really excited about."

The Saturdays singer also revealed that she plans to do more TV projects. She said: "Being a massive part of I'm a Celeb and seeing everything that goes into the production has just made me so much more excited to do more TV stuff and I've got some great things in the pipeline, so I can't wait."

Frankie came third in this year's series of I'm a Celeb

While singing has been a huge part of her life and career, Frankie plans to explore other avenues and even hopes to try her hand at musical theatre. "I've kind of done singing forever now," she said. "So it's obviously always a part of me, but I'm really enjoying trying other things."

"The pull to do musical theatre at some point is still there because it's a box that I've not ticked but at the minute I'm just enjoying picking and choosing and trying new things and seeing how I enjoy them. So never say never."

