Savannah Guthrie is currently still at home recovering from her COVID diagnosis and shared glimpses of life while doing so.

MORE: Why isn't Savannah Guthrie in the Today show studios?

The Today Show host posted pictures of herself playing in the snow with her kids Vale, seven, and Charley, five.

In the shots, the two enjoyed themselves while collecting as much snow as they could to build giant snowballs that eventually found their way to their mother.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie's video to her kids from Team USA

Savannah ended with a shot of herself with snow in her hair and hat as she grimaced at the camera, revealing she was hit with one of them.

In the caption, she wrote: "That look of joy they get right before they snowball you in the face," and many of her fans were concerned, asking her to be careful.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie receives incredible surprise live on air that reduces her to happy tears

"Please no more eye injuries," one fan commented, with another saying: "Savannah's kids are growing up fast. Yes. Be careful. Not on the face. No more injuries. Nothing rough. Enjoy," and a third also adding: "Watch your eyes!"

Savannah's snow day with her kids had fans worrying about injuries

Many fawned over how adorable the family looked in the shots, with several sending snowflake and flame emojis and one saying: "V and Char are literally the cutest kids," and another adding: "Why do your sweet babies look so big??"

While the Today star was slated to return to work last week, she has still been spending time at home recovering with support from her family.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie inundated with love as she shares deeply personal words

MORE: Savannah Guthrie looks incredible in candid beach photo out at sea

Taking to Instagram, the mom-of-two shared a candid selfie of herself in her living room recently while isolating, dressed in a pink hoodie with the word "I'm Cold" emblazoned across it.

The TV star wrote alongside it: "One wrinkle makes all the difference. Cold. Old," and fans were quick to remark on the post, with many wishing Savannah a speedy recovery.

The TV host shared an isolation selfie at home in New York

"Feel better! We are home with it too, and it's a rough go. Covid sucks. Love the sweatshirt," while another wrote: "Feel better soon, can't wait to have you back on air in person." A third added: "Feel better soon Savannah. We miss you and love you."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.