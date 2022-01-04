Savannah Guthrie inundated with love as she shares deeply personal words The Today star has a legion of fans around the United States

Savannah Guthrie has shared an incredibly personal message with her social media followers as she marked a new year and new beginnings.

The Today star took to Instagram over the weekend to post the lyrics to a song she had started writing at the age of 25, which has inspired many of her fans.

What's more, the TV host penned a message about being grateful for all she has in her life, from her husband and children to her loyal friends.

She wrote: "'It's a good year for wildflowers on the ugliest stretch of road you’ve ever seen and it’s you and me, driving the hours. And the miles of nothing in between. And interstate ten always reminds me of where I’ve been…'"

Revealing that the above were lyrics to a song she had began writing, the mother-of-two continued: "I wrote those song lyrics 25 years ago - when I was 25 years old.

"As a new year unfolds I’m so grateful for where I’ve been. And the people who’ve been with me. And the friends who have held me and rescued me and tickled me along the way. And the family that has sustained me and sheltered me.

Savannah Guthrie reflected on the new year and shared song lyrics she wrote 25 years ago

"And the husband who has treasured and adored me and nurtured me back to love. And the kids who have delighted and enthralled me and given my life meaning.

"Let’s go 2022. We got this! Life is beautiful - even when it isn’t. Because God makes everything beautiful in its time."

Savannah's words were met with a mass reaction, with one follower writing: "Wow, I just read what you wrote. It was beautifully written from deep within your spirit, making your words so deep and so meaningful."

The Today star celebrated her 50th birthday at the end of 2021

Another wrote: "Beautiful sentiments in eloquent words!" A third added: "Love this Savannah! Let's go 2022!"

Savannah is entering the new year another year older after celebrating her milestone 50th birthday at the end of December.

Savannah is a doting mom to two children

The NBC star had a wonderful day surrounded by her loved ones and shared a heartfelt message on social media, revealing that her birthday was all the more poignant as her late father never made it to 50, having passed away at the age of 49.

"And not far from mind or heart ever ever: my dear daddy, Christmas baby like me. He never turned 50 from 49. But tonight I have!" she wrote.

