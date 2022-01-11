Why isn't Savannah Guthrie in the Today show studios? The star can't be with her co-hosts

Today show viewers were left saddened and surprised when they turned on their TVs this week to find host Savannah Guthrie working from home.

The star suffered a health crisis which forced her to present remotely and fans were unsure why at first.

Savannah explained she had contracted coronavirus, meaning she would have to isolate away from her co-hosts.

The star said during Monday's broadcast that she was dealing with "little sniffles, not much more than that" while she explained why she wasn't in the NY studio.

She then updated them again on Instagram with photos of herself in leisure wear.

Ironically, Hoda Kotb had just returned having tested positive herself previously. She had completed her isolation period and was thrilled to be back hosting again.

Savannah is isolating at home with her family

Savannah is still aiming to do her job, just from the comfort of her own home until she's better.

It's by far her first endavor presenting virtually though, and over the summer she chose to make her house her studio so that she could spend more time with her two children.

As Savannah began her recovery, Hoda opened up about her own experience with COVID-19 during her return to Today with Hoda and Jenna.

Jenna Bush Hager asked: "How do you feel," to which Hoda responded: "It's so weird, I know a lot of people have been getting these breakthrough COVID cases, and they're happening right and left.

Savannah assured fans she was only feeling a bit sniffly

"But you know how you're like 'I'm good, I'm good, I have a tickle in my throat, it's probably nothing'," she continued.

She then revealed that after taking a rapid test before coming into work, she tested positive and decided to isolate for 5-6 days.

Not that it was all bad. Hoda said she got to spend some quality time with her daughters, Hayley and Hope, and said: "We had some real family bonding time."

