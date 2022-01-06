Savannah Guthrie receives incredible surprise live on air that reduces her to happy tears The Today star turned 50 in December

Savannah Guthrie is a much-loved member of the Today family and her co-stars made sure that her recent milestone birthday didn't go unnoticed.

The TV star was overwhelmed with joy and shed many happy tears as she was surprised live on air by Jenna Bush Hager.

Jenna walked a blind-folded Savannah through Madison Square Gardens where Andrea Bocelli was performing.

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie's video to her kids from Team USA

A voice over from Jenna during the special episode of Today explained that Savannah was "completely in the dark about her birthday surprise" – and she couldn't have had a better reaction!

"This is scary" Savannah said as she was walked blind folded towards where Andrea and his daughter Virginia were performing.

As she heard Virginia begin singing the words to Hallelujah, she was left speechless.

Welling up, the mother-of-two watched on in disbelief at the special performance, as Jenna comforted her.

Savannah was surprised by her co-stars for her big 50th birthday

"I want Savannah to know that in 50 years, she has done so much. She has brought so many people happiness and she is so special," Jenna said in a voice over.

"Oh my gosh. I can't believe it. I am such a super-fan, can I give you a hug?" Savannah said as she walked up on stage to meet Andrea.

Savannah shared the clip of her birthday surprise on Instagram, which was met with a mass of comments from her fans.

"Getting misty over here," one wrote, while another commented: "Tears. Again. Just amazing." A third added: "This made me cry! So special. That's what friends are for."

The NBC star turned 50 just after Christmas and had a wonderful day surrounded by her loved ones, including her husband and two children.

The Today star celebrated her birthday surrounded by loved ones

She shared a heartfelt message on social media to mark the occasion, revealing that her birthday was all the more poignant as her late father never made it to 50, having passed away at the age of 49.

"And not far from mind or heart ever ever: my dear daddy, Christmas baby like me. He never turned 50 from 49. But tonight I have!" she wrote.

