Hoda Kotb shares on-air throwback as she marks heartfelt occasion We miss you Betty!

Hoda Kotb simultaneously delighted and upset fans with a throwback clip she shared on her Instagram featuring the late Betty White.

The Today Show star took to her social media to post an on-air clip of herself with former co-host Kathie Lee Gifford.

In the hilarious two-minute clip, Hoda and Kathie welcomed Betty to the show a day before her roast as they asked her to judge their talents.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb host New Year's Eve special

Kathie attempted the hula hoop while trying to drink a glass of wine, while Hoda also went at her drink while twirling a basketball on her finger.

While both failed at their attempts, Betty hilariously couldn't care, as she stated: "You are probably two of the most talented people I know."

She even showed off a hip swivel movement of her own, leaving the two hosts in splits and reminding everyone of her comedic prowess.

The clip came with a heartfelt message, as Hoda posted it on what would've been the legendary actress' 100th birthday, writing: "#bettywhite @kathielgifford Happy 100th #oneofakind," with a few heart emojis.

Hoda marked Betty White's 100th birthday with a throwback clip

Fans in the comments were feeling emotional as one wrote: "Happy Heavenly Birthday Miss Betty White," and another said: "There will never be another one like Betty White."

A third added: "Wonderful! So funny. Happy Heavenly B'Day Betty! Miss you KLG," with many others sending kind birthday wishes as well.

The star recently did mark another heartfelt occasion with her co-stars, this time commemorating Today's 70th anniversary.

Hoda was part of the on-air celebration of the special milestone along with her co-hosts Craig Melvin, Al Roker, and Carson Daly, also featuring a virtual appearance from Savannah Guthrie and several others.

Today celebrated its 70th anniversary on 14 January

The morning show first began broadcast on 14 January, 1952 and has since become an American television staple, turning its popular hosts into daytime stars.

