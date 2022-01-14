Al Roker 'thrilled' to celebrate major milestone with Today show co-stars

Al Roker and his Today show co-hosts were in a celebratory mood on Thursday as they marked a major milestone for their long-running show.

Some of the team - including Al, Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly - excitedly rang in the moment the show turned 70!

Several of them took to social media with images as they headed to the Empire State Building observation deck for the 70th anniversary of Today.

The New York landmark was lit up orange for the celebration on Thursday evening and it was clear the whole gang were excited.

Al shared photos on Instagram and wrote: "What a thrill to be at the @empirestatebldg #observationdeck to celebrate the #70thanniversary of @todayshow with @hodakotb and @carsondaly Tonight they're turning it orange in our honor."

Hoda posted images and Carson did too. Even Savannah Guthrie who was noticeably absent from the event shared photos of the Empire State Building.

Al and his co-stars celebrated the 70th anniversary of the Today show

She was unable to attend as she's in isolation at her New York home after testing positive for COVID-19 this week.

Hoda and her family also caught the virus but have since recovered and tested negative, affording her the opportunity to join the crew for the 70th anniversary.

It's an incredible achievement that the NBC morning show has been running for so long, but it proves as popular as ever.

The Empire State Building was lit up orange in the show's honor

Fans of the show rushed to comment on the images shared on social media and wrote:

"Happy 70th anniversary Today Show, congratulations on making the longest running television show in the history of making america's No. 1 morning program," and another added: "And happy 70th birthday, for delivering the news and other fun things, the biggest of it all."

