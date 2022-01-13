Hoda Kotb divides fans with her elaborate morning routine What's your morning like?

Hoda Kotb clearly cares about ensuring that she starts her day off in the best possible manner and opened up about it on the air.

During their TODAY with Hoda and Jenna segment, the Today star detailed her morning routine for co-host Jenna Bush Hager.

"You do the same habits every single morning," Jenna exclaimed, and Hoda started laughing, explaining: "I wake up, I light my candle."

When Jenna joked about matches going missing, Hoda replied: "Oh no, I have a BIC lighter. I do not mess with matches. I flick my BIC."

She then detailed the rest of her routine, saying: "I light my candle, then I write Haley and Hope a note. Then I do this kind of prayer meditation practice, which I love.

"Then I scribble in my journal. Then when I'm done, I close it and start studying," she continued, leaving her co-star staring in amazement.

"Hoda shares the daily morning routine that keeps her centered," the caption read for the clip shared on Instagram, and fans were divided by the elaborate routine.

Hoda's elaborate way to start her day divided some fans

Many thought it sounded quite peaceful and celebrated Hoda for having her own plan, with one commenting: "You are a kindred spirit- great morning routine," and another saying: "Oh Hoda!! This is ALWAYS the best way to start your day!!"

Several others found it to be quite cumbersome and wondered how she found the time to do it, with one fan writing: "That's a lot for a morning on top of getting out the door! Wow," and another adding: "Yup! Add little ones on top of it and the fact that already getting up super early as a working mom!"

The routine clearly would've been of help to Hoda, though, as it must've allowed her to center herself and find calm during her isolation period.

The Today host recently returned after testing positive for COVID

The popular TV personality returned to work earlier this week after having tested positive for COVID last week and spending her days isolating, with her fiancé and two daughters there to support her.

