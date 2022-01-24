Michael Strahan shares the amazing way he's honored by his GMA co-stars The GMA host has some truly out of this world accomplishments

Michael Strahan has become a firm favorite not only for his viewers and followers, but also among his in-studio family.

The Good Morning America hosts recently shared how they'd honored the former football star for his recent out of this world achievement.

During a recent instalment of the morning news show, as the team introduced the headlines they would be talking about for the day, host Cecilia Vega talked about Elton John's return to performing.

She said: "And he's back! The rocketman returning overnight. And we're not talking about Michael Strahan," referencing his recent trip to space.

As they went to the studio, she started talking about Elton's return show and looked at Michael while doing so, and he went: "You're looking at me, I've been back!"

As the room broke out into laughter, Cecilia added: "The one time we're not playing the song for you," and he responded: "I love it!"

Michael was part of the "original six" flight to space in December

Michael was one of six astronauts on board, and the crew has been named the "original six' as each of the previous flights had four members.

He was joined by Laura Shepard Churchley, Evan Dick, Dylan Taylor, Cameron Bess and Lane Bess for the exciting adventure.

The TV host had been eagerly awaiting this moment after it was delayed days prior due to wind conditions. But on 11 December, he finally skyrocketed to the edge of space with the spaceflight company.

"This whole experience was unreal! I am still processing how to explain it all," he captioned a clip that showed him and the rest of the crew boarding the ship.

The TV host's journey was documented on Good Morning America

The former NFL player took treasured possessions with him on the trip, previously revealing that he would take his retired Giants jersey, a Hall of Fame ring, a Super Bowl ring, as well as "the most special thing to me", the shell casings that were fired from the gun at his father's military funeral.

