Michael Strahan took to social media to celebrate a special family occasion on Sunday with a series of rare photographs.

The Good Morning America host commemorated his mother's birthday with several family pictures that featured the two of them.

The sweet shots saw him pose happily alongside his mother, along with a couple of shots of them when she supported him prior to his space adventure.

He also delivered a loving tribute to his mother in the caption, writing: "Happy Birthday to the most amazing mom ever!!

"Love you with every fiber in my body! Thank you for everything you continue to do for all of us. Love you Lou," he concluded.

Fans instantly flocked to the comments to inundate the two with love and support, sending droves of birthday wishes for his mother.

"What a Good boy loving his Momma," one commented, with another also saying: "Very cool to see how your typical, positive vibe and smile radiate even more in the proud presence of your Mother! Happy birthday Mrs Strahan!"

Michael paid tribute to his mother for her birthday

Fellow GMA host Gio Benitez wrote: "Happy birthday to her!! Loved getting to chat with her at your [rocket emoji] launch and seeing how much she loves you!"

The star's fans were glad to see Michael celebrating after noticing that he was not on GMA last week.

The TV personality was absent from ABC studios on Wednesday and took to Instagram to complain about the freezing cold weather in New York while sharing a sunny snap of himself on a golf course.

Beaming into the camera surrounded by pristine grass and sand, Michael looked relaxed and happy as he basked in the sun's rays wearing nothing but a denim shirt.

The TV star caused confusion with his throwback vacation photo

Although he did confirm that he was still in New York and the shot was a throwback, fans appeared to think Michael was enjoying a spot of golf in warmer climes, with one responding: "Enjoy the warm weather. If you wouldn’t mind, please send a little my way! Please and thank you!"

