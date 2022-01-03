Michael Strahan pens emotional tribute to NFL coach Dan Reeves The GMA star was close to Dan

Good Morning America star Michael Strahan has penned a heartbreaking tribute to the late Dan Reeves after he learned of the death of the NFL coach.

In his message, the former NFL player wrote about how Dan had always "believed" in him and helped to shape him as a player. "RIP coach Reeves, my love and condolences to the Reeves’ family and his loved ones," he started his tribute, sharing a photo of Dan, who passed away on New Year's Day.

He continued: "Dan Reeves was a remarkable man and coach. I will never forget his southern drawl the first time he called my name when he drafted me in 1993.

"I knew how great of a coach he was from his years with the Denver Broncos, and I remember how excited I was because I also knew he'd help guide my career."

He then expanded on how Dan shaped his career, explaining: "His decision to move me from the right side of the defensive line to the left side was a defining moment. It allowed me to become the player he knew I could be.

"He always believed in me. I couldn't be more thankful for Dan and all the encouragement he gave me throughout my career. He was a man of integrity, class and incredible character."

He finished his message by penning: "I'll miss him, but take solace in knowing his legacy lives on within the NFL and all of the fans."

The former NFL player shared an emotional message

The star was immediately inundated with support by his fans, as one said: "He was one of the best Michael," and another added: "RIP coach Reeves. My condolences praying for the family."

Others praised Michael's emotional words, as one replied: "Michael what a beautiful testament to his family, friends and fans! R.I.P. Coach Reeves," a second said: "So beautifully expressed," and a third commented: "Beautifully said."

Many others simply put: "RIP," or posted heart emojis.

Dan was the head coach for the Denver Broncos from 1981 to 1992 and also served as head coach for the New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons.

Dan was the head coach when Michael was drafted for the Denver Broncos

As a player, he played for the Dallas Cowboys, and won the Super Bowl in 1972, and he also won the Super Bowl while serving as an assistant coach in 1978.

Sadly, this wasn't the 50-year-old's only sad loss, as he recently paid tribute to NFL legend, John Madden, following his passing on 28 December.

"John Madden was an @nfl legend. When you played, and John Madden was on the call, it was time to shine!" he wrote. "RIP John Madden. Your legacy will live on forever. Sending my love and prayers to his family and loved ones," he wrote, finishing with a heart emoji.

