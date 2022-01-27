Country music fans go wild for Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert news The awards celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations

Good news for Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert fans on Thursday, as both singers have iHeartRadio nominations. Carrie and Jason Aldean have been nominated for Country Song of the Year for their duet If I Didn't Love You, and the song is also up for Best Collaboration.

Miranda is going head to head with Jason, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett for Country Artist of the Year. Famous Friends by Chris Young & Kane Brown, Forever After All by Luke Combs, Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown's Just The Way and Gabby Barrett's The Good Ones are all also up for Country Song of the Year.

Carrie will be going up against the likes of Doja Cat and Justin Bieber for Best Collaboration, with both artists nominated twice in the category.

"YES!!! CONGRATS!" tweeted one Carrie fan as Miranda fans praised the nominations on social media, although one shared: "What? No Marfa love?" referencing her recent album.

The awards celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2021.

Fan voting will also determine this year’s Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year and the first-ever TikTok Songwriter of the Year and Best Comeback Album.

Carrie is nominated for two awards and Miranda one award

Adele, Abba, and Kacey Musgraves are all nominated in the Best Comeback Album category.

Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, and Dua Lipa will battle for the Female Artist of the Year award, while artists nominated for Male Artist of the Year are Drake, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, and The Weeknd.

Willow Smith will go up against Cannons, Clairo, girl in red, Eurovision winner Måneskin for Best New Alternative Artist.

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Tuesday 22 March, on Fox and on iHeartMedia radio stations. Social voting begins today, 27 January, at iheart.com/music-awards/#vote and will close on 15 March at 11:59 PM PT for all categories.

