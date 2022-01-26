Carrie Underwood joins Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, and Zac Brown Band for incredible new project We can't wait for the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival

Carrie Underwood has been confirmed to appear alongside Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, and Zac Brown Band as headliners for the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival.

The annual event will take place in Austin on 7 May and will see Carrie hit the stage alongside other country music favorites including Dancing with the Stars' Jimmie Allen, and Dustin Lynch. "Country music fans across the country look forward to the iHeartCountry Festival each and every year," said Rod Phillips, executive vice president of programming for iHeartCountry.

He added: "We are thrilled to have such an incredible lineup perform at this year’s show and are especially excited to bring our nationally-recognized event to the new Moody Center in Austin for the first time."

Scotty McCreary and Cody Johnson will both also perform.

The news comes as Thomas is planning to drop two new albums this year, and will surely give fans a sneak peek at what they can expect during his set, while Maren's third album Humble Quest will also surely feature heavily as it drops in March.

Carrie recently concluded her Las Vegas residency where she wowed fans with a set that included her hit songs and incredible fashion choices including a metallic tasseled gown, a sheer black catsuit and studded hot pants teamed with a statement jacket.

Carrie and Maren will both perform

She has also been at home in Nashville celebrating her youngest son Jake's birthday, which she also shared with fans.

"My sweet baby is 3," she wrote on Instagram. "Where do the years go??? He and his buddies had fun @defynashville and got all sugared up on the deliciousness that was almost too cute to eat from @iveycakestore!

"Our hearts are even more full than our bellies celebrating our precious miracle, Jake!!! God is good."

Carrie and Mike with their eldest son

Carrie and her former ice-hockey player husband Mike Fisher are also parents to Isaiah, six.

They went through a difficult time before welcoming their youngest as Carrie suffered three heartbreaking miscarriages.

Capital One cardholders have access to presale tickets from Tuesday 1 February at 10 am CST for 48 hours. CT. Pre-sale information and tickets can be found here. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday 4 February at noon CT via Ticketmaster.

