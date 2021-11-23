Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert among Grammy 2022 nominees Fans were thrilled for the stars

Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert have both been nominated for two Grammys, capping off an incredible year for the pair.

MORE: Miranda Lambert's daily diet revealed: how she dropped a dress size

Both singers are nominated in the best country duo/group performance category; Carrie for her duet with Jason Aldean, and Miranda for her work with Elle King.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Miranda Lambert shares unexpected news about the CMA Awards

Carrie is also up for best roots gospel album for My Savior, and Miranda for best country album for The Marfa Tapes, a collaboration with Jon Randall & Jack Ingram.

"I could not be more happy to celebrate TWO Grammy noms today with some of my closest friends. One for best country album and one so dear to my heart The Marfa Tapes with @jackingram and @jonrandallmusic and with my bad ass gal pal @elleking for our song Drunk," Miranda shared with fans.

MORE: Miranda Lambert wows in bikini during fun date with her husband

MORE: Miranda Lambert brings fans to tears with incredible act of kindness

"Thank you @recordingacademy. Congrats to all the nominees. And Cheers my friends! "

Chris Stapleton and Mickey Guyton came away with three nods each, both competing in best country solo performance, best country song, and best country album.

Miranda shared her excitement over her nominations

Chris' nominations come after he was the big winner of the evening at the 2021 Country Music Association awards, picking up four gongs, with track Starting Over awarded Song of the Year and Single of the Year, and the album of the same name winning Album of the Year.

He also won Male Vocalist of the Year. Miranda has won three Grammys in the past, and Carrie seven. Dancing with the Stars' hopeful Jimmie Allen has also been nominated for his first Grammy in the best new act category.

MORE: Carrie Underwood looks unreal in waist-cinching mini dress for exciting announcement

MORE: Carrie Underwood wows in extravagant red ball gown in jaw-dropping photo

Elsewhere, Olivia Rodrigo dominated the 2022 nominations picking up nods in all four of the main categories. The 18-year-old is up for best album, best new artist, record of the year and song of the year, for Drivers License.

The Grammys announced the Country Album nominees

Taylor Swift also picked up her second consecutive album of the year nomination, for Evermore. She won the award earlier this year for its companion album, Folklore. However she was surprisingly shut out of other categories including song of the year and pop vocal album.

Jazz keyboardist Jon Batiste leads the nominations, with 11 in total across his own solo work and his contributions to Pixar film Soul.

Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. follow with eight nominations apiece; Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are close behind with seven.

Album of the year

We Are - Jon Batiste

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - Love For Sale

Justin Bieber - Justice

Doja Cat - Planet Her

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

H.E.R. - Back Of My Mind

Lil Nas X - Montero

Olivia Rodrigo - Sour

Taylor Swift - Evermore

Donda - Kanye West

Song of the year

Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

A Beautiful Noise - Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile

Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

Fight For You - H.E.R.

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Kiss Me More - Doja Cat ft Sza

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

Peaches - Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

Right On Time - Brandi Carlile

Record of the year

I Still Have Faith In You - Abba

Freedom - Jon Batiste

I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Peaches - Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Right On Time - Brandi Carlile

Kiss Me More - Doja Cat ft Sza

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

Best new artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Country Solo Performance

“Forever After All,” Luke Combs

“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton

“All I Do Is Drive,” Jason Isbell

“Camera Roll,” Kacey Musgraves

“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton

Best Country/Duo Group Performance

“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

“Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne

“Glad You Exist,” Dan + Shay

“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song

“Better Than We Found It,” Maren Morris

“Camera Roll,” Kacey Musgraves

“Cold,” Chris Stapleton

“Country Again,” Thomas Rhett

“Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes

“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton

Best Country Album

Skeletons, Brothers Osborne

Remember Her Name, Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram

The Ballad of Dood & Juanita, Sturgill Simpson

Best Pop Solo Performance

Anyone, Justin Bieber

Right on Time, Brandi Carlile

Happier than Ever, Billie Eilish

Positions, Ariana Grande

Driver's License, Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice, Justin Bieber

Planet Her, Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Positions, Ariana Grande

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.