Rebecca Lewis
Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert have both been nominated for two Grammys
Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert have both been nominated for two Grammys, capping off an incredible year for the pair.
Both singers are nominated in the best country duo/group performance category; Carrie for her duet with Jason Aldean, and Miranda for her work with Elle King.
Carrie is also up for best roots gospel album for My Savior, and Miranda for best country album for The Marfa Tapes, a collaboration with Jon Randall & Jack Ingram.
"I could not be more happy to celebrate TWO Grammy noms today with some of my closest friends. One for best country album and one so dear to my heart The Marfa Tapes with @jackingram and @jonrandallmusic and with my bad ass gal pal @elleking for our song Drunk," Miranda shared with fans.
"Thank you @recordingacademy. Congrats to all the nominees. And Cheers my friends! "
Chris Stapleton and Mickey Guyton came away with three nods each, both competing in best country solo performance, best country song, and best country album.
Miranda shared her excitement over her nominations
Chris' nominations come after he was the big winner of the evening at the 2021 Country Music Association awards, picking up four gongs, with track Starting Over awarded Song of the Year and Single of the Year, and the album of the same name winning Album of the Year.
He also won Male Vocalist of the Year. Miranda has won three Grammys in the past, and Carrie seven. Dancing with the Stars' hopeful Jimmie Allen has also been nominated for his first Grammy in the best new act category.
Elsewhere, Olivia Rodrigo dominated the 2022 nominations picking up nods in all four of the main categories. The 18-year-old is up for best album, best new artist, record of the year and song of the year, for Drivers License.
The Grammys announced the Country Album nominees
Taylor Swift also picked up her second consecutive album of the year nomination, for Evermore. She won the award earlier this year for its companion album, Folklore. However she was surprisingly shut out of other categories including song of the year and pop vocal album.
Jazz keyboardist Jon Batiste leads the nominations, with 11 in total across his own solo work and his contributions to Pixar film Soul.
Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. follow with eight nominations apiece; Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are close behind with seven.
Album of the year
We Are - Jon Batiste
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - Love For Sale
Justin Bieber - Justice
Doja Cat - Planet Her
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
H.E.R. - Back Of My Mind
Lil Nas X - Montero
Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
Taylor Swift - Evermore
Donda - Kanye West
Song of the year
Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
A Beautiful Noise - Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile
Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
Fight For You - H.E.R.
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Kiss Me More - Doja Cat ft Sza
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
Peaches - Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
Record of the year
I Still Have Faith In You - Abba
Freedom - Jon Batiste
I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Peaches - Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
Kiss Me More - Doja Cat ft Sza
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
Best new artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Best Country Solo Performance
“Forever After All,” Luke Combs
“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton
“All I Do Is Drive,” Jason Isbell
“Camera Roll,” Kacey Musgraves
“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton
Best Country/Duo Group Performance
“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
“Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne
“Glad You Exist,” Dan + Shay
“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris
“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King & Miranda Lambert
Best Country Song
“Better Than We Found It,” Maren Morris
“Camera Roll,” Kacey Musgraves
“Cold,” Chris Stapleton
“Country Again,” Thomas Rhett
“Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton
Best Country Album
Skeletons, Brothers Osborne
Remember Her Name, Mickey Guyton
The Marfa Tapes, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram
The Ballad of Dood & Juanita, Sturgill Simpson
Best Pop Solo Performance
Anyone, Justin Bieber
Right on Time, Brandi Carlile
Happier than Ever, Billie Eilish
Positions, Ariana Grande
Driver's License, Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justice, Justin Bieber
Planet Her, Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Positions, Ariana Grande
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
