Carrie Underwood teams up with Brad Paisley for special charity single It's an earworm!

Carrie Underwood has released a hilarious holiday song that celebrates the need for "stretchy pants'' after eating a big meal - and it's all for charity.

MORE: Brad Paisley's wife Kimberley shares hilarious picture of country star as they celebrate special moment

The star has teamed up with Brad Paisley and The Store, a free referral-based grocery store in Nashville that aims to help people lift themselves out of food insecurity.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen discuss 2021 CMAs

"I’ve got a little Christmas Bonus for you guys!" Carrie shared alongside the animated video which showed various different people dancing in tartan pants.

"Spandex and lycra you better work it for me," the country star sings.

MORE: Carrie Underwood wows fans in bold red carpet look at CMA Awards

MORE: Carrie Underwood looks like a fairytale princess in strapless gown embellished in glitter

"Get your #StretchyPants ready because the holidays are almost here and you know what that means…" she captioned the video adding a turkey emoji.

On Friday she added: "Benefiting the amazing @thestore_nashville, co-founded by @bradpaisley & @kimberlywilliamspaisley to help those in need."

Carrie shared the brilliant new single with fans

"A song that will forever be sung every time the sweatpants come out after a long day," commented one fan as another added: "Oh to be a fly on the wall when you guys were writing this one! Can’t even imagine how funny it was."

A portion of the proceeds from streams and downloads of Stretchy Pants will be donated to The Store, which the pair launched in 2020.

"This has been our dream," Kimberly told People magazine in 2021. "People will be able to come and shop with dignity and make choices for their family." After a year, they had delivered enough free food to make nearly 1.3 million meals.

"Delivering these meals, it really is emotional," Kimberly said. "When you pull up and they're waiting, they're waiting in the door. And I think, 'What would they be doing if we weren't showing up today?'"

Carrie was surprised with Platinum plaques for album Some Hearts and the song Before He Cheats

Carrie was recently surprised during a performance at Nashville's Opry by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) as they awarded her with Platinum plaques for album Some Hearts and the song Before He Cheats.

With the certification of Some Hearts, Carrie now joins Garth Brooks and Taylor Swift as the only three Country artists to release and certify an album that high in the past 16 years.

Before He Cheats is the 11th Country song to achieve seven times Platinum.

The RIAA also confirmed she continues her reign as the number one certified Country female artist in music history for digital singles.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox