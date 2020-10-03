Everything you need to know about Alesha Dixon's partner Azuka Ononye The Britain's Got Talent judge shares two children with her longterm partner

Alesha Dixon is one of our favourite TV stars and we're so glad she's back to keep us entertained on Saturday nights alongside the rest of the Britain's Got Talent panel. While she prefers to keep her private life out of the spotlight, she has on occasion given fans a glimpse into her home life and shared some photos of her young daughters, and her long-term partner, Azuka Ononye.

But what else do we know about her family set-up? And who is the man who helps to put a huge smile on her face each day? Keep reading to find out all you need to know about Alesha's partner…

Who is Alesha Dixon's partner Azuka Ononye?

Azuka Ononye, 38, is a British-born Nigerian who has been in the entertainment industry for more than 15 years. He has worked as a dancer – for the likes of Tinie Tempah and Alexandra Burke – choreographer, actor, writer, creative director and a voice-over artist. On his website he is described as "a multi-faceted artist focused on pushing his and all boundaries, Azuka blends his knowledge, style and experience across the board with his contagiously smooth and positive energy bringing any project he is involved with to life".

Alesha Dixon and her partner Azuka Ononye reportedly wed in 2017

Is Alesha Dixon married to Azuka Ononye?

Alesha is rumoured to have secretly married her partner Azuka in 2017, but the couple have never actually confirmed that they have tied the knot. During an appearance on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show Christmas Special in December 2017, Alesha introduced Azuka as "my lovely husband AZ, you can call him Azuka!" However, she was not wearing a wedding ring and there have been no wedding photos released to the public.

Alesha and Azuka have been together since 2012

How long have Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye been dating?

The couple are believed to have started dating in 2012 after first starting their relationship as friends. Alesha previously said on The Jonathan Ross Show that she was "kind of playing hard to get for about a year". She added: "Then I had the foot operation and I couldn’t walk and he was literally sleeping on the floor looking after me every day. I was just looking at him thinking, 'That is for better or for worse isn’t it?' I looked a state, he was sleeping on the floor because I was on the couch, I couldn’t even get up the stairs. If he can carry me to the toilet then he’s a keeper."

Alesha Dixon shares two children with Azuka Ononye

Does Alesha Dixon have children?

Alesha and Azuka currently have two daughters, Azura Sienna, six, and Anaya Safiya, who will turn one in August. Alesha previously admitted that she didn't see herself having children until she met her partner. "We met 10 years ago, and he was the first person that I’d met, that I knew that we could have children together because of our values, our morals, our thinking aligned," she said on a podcast interview with Giovanna Fletcher.

What has Alesha Dixon said about her relationship with Azuka Ononye?

"I am authentically myself when I’m with him," she previously told Piers Morgan. "I don’t have to be anything other than who I am and it’s a great feeling when you can just be yourself with someone. And it’s like being with my best friend every day."

