Trevor Noah's dating history: from Minka Kelly to Dua Lipa

With his quick-witted humor and intelligence, Trevor Noah is arguably one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors, and it appears he is on the market!

The star has previously been linked to major stars such as Minka Kelly and Dua Lipa, but for now, it seems he has entered the new year seeking a fresh start, both in his love life and career.

The comedian is kicking off his first year not being host of The Daily Show, with his last episode airing at the end of last year after seven years on Comedy Central.

On his show, Trevor never shied away from touching upon a wide range of topics, from politics to raw and emotional conversations. However, when it comes to his love life, he is far more private.

Pubclicy, the former television host was first linked to musician and physiotherapist Dani Gabriel – who like him hails from South Africa – back in 2014. They split before he was announced as the new host of The Daily Show in 2015.

That year, he started dating luxury real estate consultant Jordyn Taylor, and the two were together for three years. She later confirmed they had split during an Instagram Live in 2019, when a fan asked her about Trevor, and she replied: "Of course I love him. I love him so much but you guys should know we broke up this past summer but yeah I love him."

The star announced he was leaving The Daily Show in September of 2022

His most public relationship was his romance with Friday Night Lights actress Minka Kelly, and the two were first linked to one another in 2020. In May of 2021, they briefly called it quits on their romance, though less than a month later, they were spotted vacationing together in St. Barth's.

The two made their social media debut – subtly – at the end of 2021, when in December, Trevor shared a photo of a group of friends in which he was captured sitting next to Minka. She followed suit just a month later in January of 2022, when she shared a selfie next to her beau and a group of friends during a trip to South Africa.

The actress shared a rare glimpse into their relationship shortly before it ended

However, they called it quits the summer of 2022, and in September, he was spotted on an apparent date in New York City with none other than Dua Lipa.

Though they were quick to make headlines as fans rushed to "ship" them as a couple, and they were spotted together more than once, neither ever confirmed the romance, and Dua maintained on her podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service, shortly after that she was in fact single, telling singer Charlie XCX: "It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish."

