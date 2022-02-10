Savannah Guthrie shares adorable mom and daughter moment live on the Today Show You have to see the sweet surprise

Savannah Guthrie has been documenting all of the Winter Olympics' most special moments, but this might be one of the most heartwarming yet.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie jokes about 'terrifying' Winter Olympics experience on Today show

The Today Show star took to Instagram to share an adorable mom and daughter moment that had the whole Today crew holding back tears and saying "mom and daughter goals."

As Savannah, Hoda Kotb, Carson Daly, and Al Roker were huddled around a campfire outside the NBC studios interviewing silver medalist Jaelin Kauf, they surprised her with the best moment she could ask for after tirelessly competing: a visit from her mom.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Savannah shares rare behind-the-scenes moment with fans ahead of new project

MORE: How Al Roker reflected on 'miracle' baby news with wife Deborah Roberts

Savannah shared the sweet moment on her Instagram, which captured every step of Jaelin and the Today crew's reaction to the surprise.

The television host captioned her post with: "Mom Daughter goals right here!!! The surprise reunion of silver medalist @jaekauf and her mom had all of us in tears!!! Soooo sweet." The images featured the Olympian's jaw dropping as she saw her mom, and immediately standing up for tight hugs, squealing, and tears of joy.

Today Show adorably surprises Jaelin

Jaelin posted the moment to her Instagram as well, expressing how grateful she was to the Today Show for the surprise.

MORE: Al Roker defended by wife Deborah Roberts from Today co-star's remarks

MORE: Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie share disappointment over 2022 Winter Olympics news

The mogul skier wrote in her caption: "What a welcome home!! This was such a very special morning, I can't believe that I finally got to hug my mommy!! Thank you so so much @todayshow for this amazing surprise & for having me on the show!!"

Jaelin rushes to finally hug her mom

Fans loved the candid moment, commenting on both Savannah's and Jaelin's posts: "It was pure love. Just amazing," and "Their reunion warms my heart!!" as well as "Welcome home and congratulations."

Jaelin is originally from Alta, Wyoming and competed at the 2018 and 2022 Winter Olympics in women's moguls. Since her return to the US, she has continued to support her teammates from afar, celebrating their wins and big moments on social media.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.